1. Under the Sky We Make: How To Be Human In A Warming World

In her debut book, sustainability professor Kimberly Nicholas, PhD translates climate science into terms we can all understand. Under the Sky We Make is a guidebook that reads more like a memoir, and it's peppered with personal anecdotes and stories that bring complex data to vibrant life. It also endorses key climate solutions that Nicholas hopes will have readers walk away saying, "It’s warming. It’s us. We’re sure. It’s bad. But we can fix it." Read an excerpt here.

Under the Sky We Make: How To Be Human In A Warming World by Kimberly Nicholas, PhD ($18)