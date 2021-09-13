Ayurveda For Mental Health: How To Use It For Calm & Clarity

Ayurveda helps us eliminate imbalances, live according to our true nature, and align our mind, body, and soul. But what does the ancient practice have to say specifically about our mind? The part of us that always has something to say, that wrestles with emotions, that holds onto subconscious beliefs that are simply untrue?

In an age when deconstructing limiting beliefs and exploring our subconscious mind is essential, can Ayurvedic principles help lead the way?

I recently got curious about this topic with one of my teachers, oriental medicine and Ayurveda expert Claudia Welch, DOM. During an interview for my podcast, Welch explained that in ancient Ayurveda texts, there are three channels of the body that are connected to the mind: pranavaha, rasavaha, and manovaha srota. (Srota means "channels.")

In bringing these three channels into harmony physically and externally, we can bring harmony to the mind. Here's how it's done.