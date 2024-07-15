Advertisement
MALK Just Launched A Creamer — And Our Coffee Rituals Have Never Been Better
We take our morning drink rituals seriously around here. That's because we know that when you win the morning, you win the day. Most days, we're only a mug away from positivity, inspiration, and productivity. Does it get better than a fresh cup of coffee with a swirl of creamer? Actually yes, yes it does.
A new creamer on the block
Nothing beats the rich and smooth flavors of a tasty creamer unless it also happens to be clean. The brand-new MALK Creamer is creating buzz not just for its delicious taste but for its simple and organic ingredient list. Team mindbodygreen has been a longtime fan of MALK premium plant-based milks, but our morning cup of coffee (or tea!) just got a serious upgrade.
The reality is, a lot of creamers out there (even the "natural" ones) are full of problematic ingredients. Gums are often added to alternative milks to improve creaminess but can impact intestinal health. Thickeners and emulsifiers like carrageenan1 have also been found to aggravate inflammation in the intestines. Another common offender is rapeseed (or canola) oil. It's used to enhance texture, but over 90% of canola crops2 are genetically modified. Plus, it's packed with omega-6, which, in excess, can drive inflammation3.
The "Cleaner Creamer"
Important as our morning rituals are, we want to feel as good as possible about what we're pouring in our cup. MALK Creamer skips the oils, gums, artificial whiteners, and not-so-"natural" flavors. It's even sweetened with low-glycemic coconut sugar—so you get all the creaminess and flavor without the additives. And speaking of flavor… Why choose between Vanilla Almond, Caramel Almond, and Lightly Sweetened Oat when you can try them all?
From flavor to consistency—the coffee lovers aren't the only ones on board with this "Cleaner Creamer." Well-being enthusiasts and health experts are also talking about it! Here's what they're saying…
What the experts are saying
"Creamer is an integral part of my morning routine. It's so important to me that I don't mind if there's a bit of added sugar—I just want something with simple ingredients. Because of that, dairy has always been my go-to. But MALK's new line of clean almond and oat milk creamers is beyond impressive. It's by far the most simple list of ingredients I've seen (depending on the flavor, it's just organic almonds or oats, organic coconut sugar, Himalayan pink salt, organic vanilla, organic soluble tapioca fiber, and baking soda). And the absence of gums and seed oils is also a huge win (and pretty much unheard of for plant-based milks).
The vanilla and caramel almond creamers smell like dessert, but with only 3 grams of sugar per serving, it's the perfect amount of sweetness and creaminess for any cup of coffee. I've also been adding a tablespoon or two to my morning oats to mix up the flavor. It's truly the only almond or oat creamer I'll reach for."
—Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN, editor at mindbodygreen
"MALK has knocked it out of the park again with their new line of creamers. Not only are they certified organic, the ingredients are totally clean and absolutely delicious. The best part is that you don't have to worry about questionable ingredients like seed oils and emulsifiers. It's only the good stuff. MALK Creamer will take your relationship with coffee to the next level!"
—Jason Wachob, co-CEO of mindbodygreen
"I was so thrilled to read the ingredients on the new MALK brand creamers. It can be hard to find a daily creamer that is organic; free from emulsifiers, gums, refined sugar, and natural flavors, but they managed to nail it. I have loved the organic Vanilla Almond Creamer in my afternoon matcha latte. It adds the perfect amount of sweetness without the sugar crash."
—Chandler Kasay, RDN
"My morning cup of coffee is one of my favorite rituals. I count on a cup of clean coffee+ for a boost of energy, polyphenols, and antioxidants—but I also love a splash of creamer. The issue with most plant-based creamers out there is that they're full of questionable additives (like carrageenan, which has been linked to gut issues) and seed oils that I try to avoid.
"With the new MALK Creamer, it's all joy. They leave out the oils, gums, and artificial whiteners so the ingredient label is something I feel great about. Plus, the flavors are right up my alley. The Vanilla Almond has been my go-to and feels like a treat at the start of my day—without getting in the way of my health goals!"
—Colleen Wachob, co-CEO of mindbodygreen
Where to find your MALK Creamer
When it comes to milk alternatives, sometimes it feels like we're always compromising—whether it's creaminess, taste, or the ingredient list. But those days are over. Head to your closest Whole Foods, Sprouts, or Erewhon to grab a bottle and taste the difference for yourself—and click here to save $2! Tomorrow's coffee has never felt more exciting.
