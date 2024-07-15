MALK Just Launched A Creamer — And Our Coffee Rituals Have Never Been Better

"Creamer is an integral part of my morning routine. It's so important to me that I don't mind if there's a bit of added sugar—I just want something with simple ingredients. Because of that, dairy has always been my go-to. But MALK's new line of clean almond and oat milk creamers is beyond impressive. It's by far the most simple list of ingredients I've seen (depending on the flavor, it's just organic almonds or oats, organic coconut sugar, Himalayan pink salt, organic vanilla, organic soluble tapioca fiber, and baking soda). And the absence of gums and seed oils is also a huge win (and pretty much unheard of for plant-based milks).