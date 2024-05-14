Menopause Can Be Empowering, But Where To Begin? Insights From A Doctor

According to Dr. Pamela, 6,000 women enter menopause every day in the States. She sees Gen X women becoming more vocal about addressing their perimenopausal needs as their menstrual cycles start to phase out. Boomers, on the other hand, are moving into post-menopausal years and assertively looking for ways to optimize healthspan and longevity. Menopause has always been defined by hot flashes and other discomforts—but that script is getting flipped.