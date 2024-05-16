Advertisement
Finally, A Multivitamin With Noticeable Benefits & No Upset Stomach*
- New Chapter makes non-GMO vitamins and supplements formulated for absorption, with sustainably sourced ingredients.
- I tried three New Chapter supplements, and I was most impressed by the Every Woman™'s One Daily Multivitamin.
- I like that the multi is just one capsule, and it didn’t make me queasy. Plus, I felt more energized.*
An upset stomach is the only thing that I've gotten from taking a multivitamin. Yet knowing this supplement can lower your risk of nutrient deficiencies1—while also promoting immune, cognitive, heart, and bone health—I was eager to find an formula that worked for me.*
Luckily, this aligned with a chance to test out New Chapter, a whole foods-focused supplement company with a multivitamin formulated to be easy on the stomach thanks fermented ingredients.
I spent the last month testing out the New Chapter’s Every Woman™'s One Daily Multivitamin, along with the Bone Strength Take Care™ tablets and Magnesium + Ashwagandha, to see whether New Chapter could fill the void in my supplement lineup.
Spoiler: At least one of the brand's supplements earned a place in my daily routine.
What is New Chapter?
Based in Vermont, New Chapter creates supplements from whole foods. Along with sourcing non-GMO ingredients, the brand never uses synthetic fillers.
Beyond an emphasis on quality ingredients, New Chapter focuses on absorption. The brand opts for fermented vitamins for optimal bioavailability, with supplements for a range of ages and wellness goals—including healthy aging & beauty, prenatal & postnatal, stress support, immunity, and more.*
New Chapter is also certified B Corporation, meaning it meets strict social and environmental standards, accountability, and transparency. All this was a breath of fresh air when compared to other vitamin brands I’d tried in the past.
My testing process
How much do New Chapter supplements cost?
While many high quality supplements come with a much higher price tag, New Chapter’s lineup is lower than I expected. The supplements range from $17 to $57, depending on which formula you’re shopping for—and the brand also offers discounted bundles.
My honest review of New Chapter
- Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
New Chapter Every Woman™'s One Daily Multivitamin
Unlike other supplements, multivitamins won't make a drastic change in how you feel, but there may a few signs the supplement is working.
Functional medicine physician Marvin Singh, M.D. previously told mindbodygreen that "some people report they have more energy after taking a well-formulated supplement"—which is exactly how I felt a few weeks into trying New Chapter’s Multivitamin.*
While I felt confident the multivitamin was working for me, I also felt good about what I was taking.
This vegetarian formula has more than 20 essential vitamins and minerals (plus an array of herb extracts) extracted from whole foods. I found the fermented formula was easy on my stomach; it didn't cause any queasiness like past multis that I've tried.
Plus, I loved the single-table serving size. In my opinion, the whole point of a multivitamin is to deliver multiple nutrients in fewer capsules (and this option delivers).
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
- Bioactive folate
- Blends for energy, immune health & hormone support*
- Single tablet serving
- Gluten-free, vegetarian, no artificial flavors or colors
- Cheap/less bioactive form of B12
- Proprietary blends don't share how much of each ingredient is in each blend
- Less clean excipients due to being a tablet
- Missing potassium and K2
Ingredients
Ingredients
New Chapter’s multivitamin includes B vitamins for energy support, biotin and vitamin C for beauty support, vitamins D3 and K2 for bone support, and vitamin C, vitamin A, zinc, and elderberry for immune support.*
The brand also targets women’s health needs with superfoods such as ginger, organic turmeric, and chamomile. While the blend is not 100% organic, it does have some organic ingredients.
Like all New Chapter supplements, the gluten-free multivitamin is made without artificial flavors or colors.
One callout is that this multivitamin is missing potassium and K2—which most Americans are not consuming sufficient amounts in their diets.
- Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
- Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
New Chapter Bone Strength Take Care™ Slim Tablets
Americans fall short when it comes to supporting bone health: 38% of American’s don’t get enough calcium; 93% don't meet the mark on vitamin D; and 69% fall short on vitamin K2.
Armed with these stats, I didn't think twice about trying out New Chapter’s Bone Strength Tablets (which have all of the above).
Each serving supports bone health with calcium, minerals, and vitamins D, K1, and K2.* Although the serving size is large—three tablets—I found the tablets slim and easy to swallow.
Transparently, I didn't notice a huge difference after taking the supplement for three weeks, but I felt confident knowing I was giving my body an important foundation for healthy bones.*
Plus, I felt inspired by the results from other testers, including a reviewer who saw a 4% increase in bone density after two years of taking Bone Strength.*
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
- USDA certified organic
- Formulated for absorption*
- Contains soy allergen
Ingredients
Ingredients
New Chapter’s Bone Strength Take Care™ Slim Tablets are USDA certified organic and formulated for absorption with fermented D3. They’re made with vitamin K1 and K2, vitamin D3, calcium, magnesium, and other trace minerals for bone health.*
What sets New Chapter apart is that while many calcium supplements are derived from chalk or limestone, this one uses organic red marine algae wild-harvested from the sea, which is packed with other trace minerals like magnesium and strontium.
Once our Vice President of Scientific Affairs, Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN., confirmed New Chapter’s Magnesium + Ashwagandha tablets were an excellent source of magnesium (an essential mineral that can help regulate our circadian rhythm3), I knew they were worth a try.*
In my time testing the Magnesium + Ashwagandha tablets, I didn’t see a huge difference in my overall sleep scores—but I did find I spent more time in deep sleep than nights when I didn’t take the supplement.*
Deep sleep is when delta brain waves start to occur, which helps with restoration. This sleep stage promotes muscle growth and repair, as well as cellular repair. It’s also when your brain flushes out waste4.
All that considered, I was pretty excited to see more deep sleep in my Oura scores. And New Chapter’s Magnesium + Ashwagandha tablets support more than just a restful sleep (more on the other benefits below).*
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
- Excellent source of magnesium
- Premium form of magnesium
- Organic ashwagandha
- Gluten-free, vegan, no artificial flavors or colors
- Longer list of excipients due to being a tablet
- Low dose of Ashwagandha
Ingredients
Ingredients
The two key ingredients in this formula are magnesium (you guessed it) and organic ashwagandha. Each one-tablet serving has 325 mg of magnesium (the equivalent of 13 and a half cups of broccoli) and 25 mg of ashwagandha.
Beyond the sleep benefits I mentioned above, magnesium supports muscle, bone, heart, and nerve health—yet it’s estimated that 43% of U.S. adults don’t meet their daily needs of magnesium through diet alone.*
What’s more, the magnesium in our bodies can dip as we age, making this supplement a good option for older individuals.
Ashwagandha is a powerful herb that’s been around for centuries. It’s most touted benefits include alleviating stress and promoting sleep—but ashwagandha has been studied for many other benefits as well (which you can read about here).*
Will I keep taking New Chapter?
New Chapter’s easy-on-your-stomach Every Woman™’s One Daily Multivitamin has officially earned a spot in my supplement routine. While I was impressed by all three formulas that I tested out, I felt this multi was exactly what my routine was missing.
FAQ:
Is New Chapter a good vitamin company?
Depending on what you look for in a supplement, New Chapter could be a great option. The brand formulates its blends for absorption and every product is non-GMO, vegetarian, gluten-free, and made with high-quality sustainably sourced ingredients.
Some ingredients are higher quality than others, they’re not all organic, and it’s not always clear how much of each ingredient is in its proprietary blends. You’ll also want to check the labels carefully if you have an allergy, as some products do contain soy.
Are New Chapter vitamins made in the USA?
Yes, New Chapter is a Vermont-based company and the vitamins are made in the United States.
Are New Chapter vitamins third-party tested?
Yes, New Chapter vitamins are third-party tested. You can learn more about the testing process here.
The verdict
Quality supplements can be hard to come by, but I was impressed by New Chapter's offerings. I liked the brand's emphasis on fermented ingredients, which make formulas easier to absorb and less likely to cause queasiness. Plus, you can't beat the affordable price point!
Just be sure to keep an eye out for proprietary blends or soy allergens when sorting through the brand's offerings.
* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
