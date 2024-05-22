Advertisement
The Best Anti-Snore Pillows To Keep Your Body Aligned & Your Sleep Uninterrupted
Whether it's you, your partner, or a roommate down the hall, even the best sleep hygiene can't always counteract the negative impact snoring has on your sleep.
And, while there's no shortage of great advice on how to stop snoring naturally, the solution could be right under your head.
For many people, snoring is caused by a gravitational pull on the tongue that narrows your airways—and in these cases the best anti-snore pillows help to position your head correctly so you can breathe easier (and quieter).
According to integrative sleep physician Valerie Cacho, M.D., it’s important to find a pillow that’s conducive to your sleep style and fits within your budget, whether that be a wedge pillow, pregnancy pillow, or a pillow designed for sleeping on your side.
Below, we’re sharing the best anti-snore pillows to help you sleep comfortably through the night, vetted to our standards for materials, design, quality, and expert insights.
- Best extra firm: TEMPUR-PEDIC TEMPUR-Neck™ Pillow
- Best latex: Saatva Latex Pillow
- Best affordable: Brooklyn Bedding Latex Pillow
- Best for side sleepers: Avocado Green Pillow
- Best for combination sleepers: Coop EdenCool+ Pillow
- Best for stomach sleepers: Parachute Down Pillow
- Best cooling: GhostBed GhostPillow Memory Foam
The best anti-snore pillows
TEMPUR-PEDIC TEMPUR-Neck™ Pillow
This contoured pillow was designed for back and side sleepers, with an extra firm feel that adapts to the natural curve of the body. The result? Relaxed-yet-supported relief for your next and shoulders.
It’s available in small, medium, or large—and the brand has a helpful guide to help determine which side is best, depending on your sleeping position and the width between your neck and shoulders.
Some testers say it requires a little break-in time, but many rave about how well this pillow works to prevent snoring.
Bonus: It also gets high praise for relieving neck pain.
Pros & cons
- Contours to the shape of your body
- Designed for side and back sleepers
- Some say it requires a little break-in time
- Less eco-friendly materials
Saatva Latex Pillow
Saatva stands out for its luxurious products and high quality materials—and this pillow is no exception. Its buoyant and balanced support helps prevent snoring by stopping the head from tilting back while you sleep.
What’s more, the pillow is made from shredded natural latex with an organic cotton fill. These sustainable and hypoallergenic materials make this pick a great option for anyone who has allergies that tend to cause snoring or interrupt their sleep.
The Saatva Latex Pillow gets rave reviews from side and back sleepers, with many testers saying the pillow helps alleviate pain in their neck, back, and shoulders.
Pros & cons
- Made with natural latex and organic cotton
- Optimal support for the head, neck, and shoulders
- Hypoallergenic
- Some people wish the latex filling was solid instead of shredded
Brooklyn Bedding Latex Pillow
Made with natural Talalay latex, this hyper-responsive pillow conforms to your head and neck to encourage healthier spinal alignment (which can reduce snoring). It’s available in low loft (for back sleepers) and high loft (for side sleepers).
Since latex is naturally breathable, this airy pillow is a great pick for hot sleepers or warmer weather. Plus, it’s hypoallergenic, providing asthma and allergy sufferers with welcome relief.
People who have tested the Brooklyn Bedding Latex Pillow say it reduces snoring significantly and also helps relieve allergy symptoms.
Pros & cons
- Made with natural Talalay latex
- Customizable loft depending on your sleeping position
- Hypoallergenic
- Heavy
- Too soft for some
Avocado Green Pillow
We love this Avocado Green Pillow for its adjustable firmness and sustainable materials. You can add or remove the organic cotton and kapok tree filling to find the perfect amount of support for your neck and eliminate your snoring.
The organic latex core is incredibly durable, meaning you’ll have this pillow for the long haul—and it’s also one of the most sustainable materials. The pillow is GREENGUARD Gold certified and has a breathable organic cotton cover.
Over a dozen testers swear this has made a huge difference in their (or their partner’s) snoring, and they love how comfortable and supportive it feels.
Pros & cons
- Sustainable materials
- Customizable fill
- Carbon-negative shipping
- Some reviewers complain about latex smell (not noticeable through a pillow case)
Parachute Down Pillow
Made from European white down, this plush pillow is available in three firmness levels: soft, medium, or firm. We recommend selecting your pillow based on the amount of support your body needs; the firm option is great for side sleepers, while the medium option is our top pick for back and stomach sleepers.
Some people say the down fill causes this pillow to retain heat, but it does have a 100% cotton shell that helps provide some breathability. And, while down is not the most sustainable material, the pillow is OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 certified.
This pillow gets rave reviews for its cloud-like comfort, and two testers note that it’s lightened up their snoring.
Pros & cons
- Machine-washable
- Three firmness options
- Carbon-neutral shipping
- Some say the down retains heat
Eden Cool+ by Coop
This crescent pillow is a standout pick for hot sleepers thanks to its cool-touch fabric cover, heat-wicking inner liner, and ventilated outer layer. Plus, the ergonomic shape provides the perfect amount of support to keep your cervical spine aligned throughout the night, even if you change positions.
Like all Coop pillows, it comes with a half pound of extra fill, allowing you to find your ideal firmness.
Our tester says she can feel the difference in how supportive the Coop pillow is compared to the other slew of pillows she has on her bed, and other reviewers say its helped with migraines, snoring, and neck pain.
Pros & cons
- Designed specifically for side sleepers
- Customizable fill
- Cooling
- Unique shape might not fit your bedroom aesthetic
- Not the most sustainable materials
GhostBed GhostPillow
This pillow's aerated gel foam is perfectly contoured to support the head and neck, evenly distributing weight to keep your airways open. Despite molding to your body, the material is still firm enough to hold its shape so you won't have to worry about waking up with a collapsed pillow.
Of course, the design's ultimate perk is its cooling technology. Aerated memory foam provides continuous airflow and breathability, while the brand's patented phase-change material adjusts to your body temperature in real time to keep you cool.
Countless reviewers say this pillow completely stopped their partner from snoring, resulting in better sleep for everyone.
Pros & cons
- Phase-change material adjust to body heat
- Holds shape
- Long trial period
- Made from memory foam
- Only one size
Comparing the best anti-snore pillows
|Product
|Cost
|Materials
|Sizes
|Warranty
|Trial
|TEMPUR-PEDIC TEMPUR-Neck™ Pillow
|$129
|Memory foam
|Small; medium; large
|5-year
|None
|Saatva Latex Pillow
|$135
|Latex; cotton
|Queen; king
|1-year
|45 nights
|Brooklyn Bedding Latex Pillow
|$67
|Latex; cotton
|Queen; king
|3-year
|30 nights
|Avocado Green Pillow
|$109
|Organic latex; Organic kapok tree fiber; Organic cotton
|Standard; queen; king
|1-year
|100 nights
|Coop EdenCool+ Pillow
|$149
|Gel memory foam
|Queen; king
|5-year
|100 nights
|Parachute Down Pillow
|$129
|Cotton; down feathers
|King; standard
|3-year
|60 nights
|GhostBed GhostPillow Memory Foam
|$70
|Cotton; memory foam
|Standard
|5-year
|101 nights
How we picked
- Tester feedback: We selected products based on feedback from people who have actually used these pillows to help improve their (or their partner's) snoring. We've included tester feedback for every product selection on our list above.
- Price & quality: Since we prioritize high quality, sustainable materials, most of the best pillows for snoring come with a higher price tag—but we looked for options to fit a range of budgets.
- Materials & sustainability: When selecting the best pillows for snoring, we looked for those made with natural and sustainable materials such as latex and organic cotton. We've noted which pillows are made with less eco-friendly materials, along with why those made it onto our list.
- Design & support: Most pillows on our list were designed for side sleepers and back sleepers, but we sought out options for stomach sleepers and combination sleepers as well. Our top priority was finding pillows that contour to your body to support the head, neck, and shoulders for proper spinal alignment.
What causes snoring?
Cacho explains taht snoring is caused by air flowing through a restricted airway, either in the nose or the back of the throat. As the air forces its way through your passageways, it causes the soft tissue to vibrate, creating the snoring sound.
For many, this narrowing of passageways is caused by lying down on your back—but Chaco says it's not the only factor.
"Some people have anatomically narrow airways from nasal septal deviation, enlarged tonsils and adenoids," she explains. "Others snore due to seasonal allergies, alcohol consumption, [or] as a side effect of medications that relax the upper airway."
What's more, age and weight can also impact whether you snore. Weakened throat muscles are part of the natural aging process, which means your throat closes naturally as you age—and snoring can be a result of this.
Per Chaco, weight plays a role because if there is excess tissue around the neck it puts more pressure on the airway to narrow when lying down to sleep.
While there are ways to naturally stop snoring (such as these pillows), it's always best to check with your medical professional if you develop new symptoms like snoring.
The takeaway
Snoring can quickly ruin a quality night's sleep, not only for the snorer but for anyone in the room. Thankfully, the best anti-snore pillows help better align your body to reduce snoring and help everyone sleep more soundly.
Whether you're a side sleeper, back sleeper, hot sleeper, or a combination of the above, there's an option for you or your partner on this list.
Want more cooling sleep options? Check out our roundup of the best cooling mattresses for every budget.
Additional reporting by Jack Byram.
