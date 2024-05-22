Skip to Content
Integrative Health

The Best Anti-Snore Pillows To Keep Your Body Aligned & Your Sleep Uninterrupted

May 22, 2024
best anti snore pillows
Image by mbg creative
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Whether it's you, your partner, or a roommate down the hall, even the best sleep hygiene can't always counteract the negative impact snoring has on your sleep.

And, while there's no shortage of great advice on how to stop snoring naturally, the solution could be right under your head.

For many people, snoring is caused by a gravitational pull on the tongue that narrows your airways—and in these cases the best anti-snore pillows help to position your head correctly so you can breathe easier (and quieter).

According to integrative sleep physician Valerie Cacho, M.D., it’s important to find a pillow that’s conducive to your sleep style and fits within your budget, whether that be a wedge pillow, pregnancy pillow, or a pillow designed for sleeping on your side.

Below, we’re sharing the best anti-snore pillows to help you sleep comfortably through the night, vetted to our standards for materials, design, quality, and expert insights.

The best anti-snore pillows:

The best anti-snore pillows

  • TEMPUR-PEDIC TEMPUR-Neck™ Pillow
     
View on TEMPUR-PEDIC | $129

TEMPUR-PEDIC TEMPUR-Neck™ Pillow

Best extra firm
Materials
Memory foam
Sizes available
Small, medium, large
Warranty
5-year
Trial
None

This contoured pillow was designed for back and side sleepers, with an extra firm feel that adapts to the natural curve of the body. The result? Relaxed-yet-supported relief for your next and shoulders.

It’s available in small, medium, or large—and the brand has a helpful guide to help determine which side is best, depending on your sleeping position and the width between your neck and shoulders.

Some testers say it requires a little break-in time, but many rave about how well this pillow works to prevent snoring.

Bonus: It also gets high praise for relieving neck pain.

Pros & cons

Pros:
  • Contours to the shape of your body
  • Designed for side and back sleepers
Cons:
  • Some say it requires a little break-in time
  • Less eco-friendly materials
  • saatva latex pillow
     
View on Saatva | $135

Saatva Latex Pillow

Best latex
Materials
Latex, Cotton
Sizes
Queen, King
Warranty
1-year
Trial
45 nights

Saatva stands out for its luxurious products and high quality materials—and this pillow is no exception. Its buoyant and balanced support helps prevent snoring by stopping the head from tilting back while you sleep. 

What’s more, the pillow is made from shredded natural latex with an organic cotton fill. These sustainable and hypoallergenic materials make this pick a great option for anyone who has allergies that tend to cause snoring or interrupt their sleep.

The Saatva Latex Pillow gets rave reviews from side and back sleepers, with many testers saying the pillow helps alleviate pain in their neck, back, and shoulders.

Pros & cons

Pros:
  • Made with natural latex and organic cotton
  • Optimal support for the head, neck, and shoulders
  • Hypoallergenic
Cons:
  • Some people wish the latex filling was solid instead of shredded
  • brooklyn bedding latex pillow
     
View on Brooklyn Bedding | $67

Brooklyn Bedding Latex Pillow

Best affordable
Materials
Latex, Cotton
Sizes
Queen, King
Warranty
3-year
Trial
30 nights

Made with natural Talalay latex, this hyper-responsive pillow conforms to your head and neck to encourage healthier spinal alignment (which can reduce snoring). It’s available in low loft (for back sleepers) and high loft (for side sleepers).

Since latex is naturally breathable, this airy pillow is a great pick for hot sleepers or warmer weather. Plus, it’s hypoallergenic, providing asthma and allergy sufferers with welcome relief.

People who have tested the Brooklyn Bedding Latex Pillow say it reduces snoring significantly and also helps relieve allergy symptoms. 

Pros & cons

Pros:
  • Made with natural Talalay latex
  • Customizable loft depending on your sleeping position
  • Hypoallergenic
Cons:
  • Heavy
  • Too soft for some
  • Avocado Green Pillow
     
View on Avocado

Avocado Green Pillow

Best for side sleepers
Materials
Organic latex, Organic kapok tree fiber, Organic cotton
Sizes available
Standard, Queen, King
Warranty
1-year
Trial
100 nights

We love this Avocado Green Pillow for its adjustable firmness and sustainable materials. You can add or remove the organic cotton and kapok tree filling to find the perfect amount of support for your neck and eliminate your snoring.

The organic latex core is incredibly durable, meaning you’ll have this pillow for the long haul—and it’s also one of the most sustainable materials. The pillow is GREENGUARD Gold certified and has a breathable organic cotton cover.

Over a dozen testers swear this has made a huge difference in their (or their partner’s) snoring, and they love how comfortable and supportive it feels.

Pros & cons

Pros:
  • Sustainable materials
  • Customizable fill
  • Carbon-negative shipping
Cons:
  • Some reviewers complain about latex smell (not noticeable through a pillow case)
  • parachute down pillow
     
View on Parachute | $129

Parachute Down Pillow

Best for stomach sleepers
Materials
Cotton, feathers
Sizes available
King, standard
Warranty
3-year
Trial
60 nights

Made from European white down, this plush pillow is available in three firmness levels: soft, medium, or firm. We recommend selecting your pillow based on the amount of support your body needs; the firm option is great for side sleepers, while the medium option is our top pick for back and stomach sleepers.

Some people say the down fill causes this pillow to retain heat, but it does have a 100% cotton shell that helps provide some breathability. And, while down is not the most sustainable material, the pillow is OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 certified.

This pillow gets rave reviews for its cloud-like comfort, and two testers note that it’s lightened up their snoring. 

Pros & cons

Pros:
  • Machine-washable
  • Three firmness options
  • Carbon-neutral shipping
Cons:
  • Some say the down retains heat
  • Coop Cool+ Crescent on tester bed with brow pillow and duvet
     
  • Coop Cool+ Crescent
     
View on Coop | $149

Eden Cool+ by Coop

Best for combination sleepers
Materials
Gel memory foam
Sizes
Queen, King
Warranty
5-year
Trial
100 nights

This crescent pillow is a standout pick for hot sleepers thanks to its cool-touch fabric cover, heat-wicking inner liner, and ventilated outer layer. Plus, the ergonomic shape provides the perfect amount of support to keep your cervical spine aligned throughout the night, even if you change positions.

Like all Coop pillows, it comes with a half pound of extra fill, allowing you to find your ideal firmness.

Our tester says she can feel the difference in how supportive the Coop pillow is compared to the other slew of pillows she has on her bed, and other reviewers say its helped with migraines, snoring, and neck pain.

Pros & cons

Pros:
  • Designed specifically for side sleepers
  • Customizable fill
  • Cooling
Cons:
  • Unique shape might not fit your bedroom aesthetic
  • Not the most sustainable materials
  • ghostbed pillow
     
View on GhostBed | $70

GhostBed GhostPillow

Best cooling
Materials
Cotton, Memory foam
Sizes
Standard
Warranty
5-year
Trial
101 nights

This pillow's aerated gel foam is perfectly contoured to support the head and neck, evenly distributing weight to keep your airways open. Despite molding to your body, the material is still firm enough to hold its shape so you won't have to worry about waking up with a collapsed pillow.

Of course, the design's ultimate perk is its cooling technology. Aerated memory foam provides continuous airflow and breathability, while the brand's patented phase-change material adjusts to your body temperature in real time to keep you cool.

Countless reviewers say this pillow completely stopped their partner from snoring, resulting in better sleep for everyone.

Pros & cons

Pros:
  • Phase-change material adjust to body heat
  • Holds shape
  • Long trial period
Cons:
  • Made from memory foam
  • Only one size

Comparing the best anti-snore pillows

ProductCostMaterialsSizesWarrantyTrial
TEMPUR-PEDIC TEMPUR-Neck™ Pillow$129Memory foamSmall; medium; large5-yearNone
Saatva Latex Pillow$135Latex; cottonQueen; king1-year45 nights
Brooklyn Bedding Latex Pillow$67Latex; cottonQueen; king3-year30 nights
Avocado Green Pillow$109Organic latex; Organic kapok tree fiber; Organic cottonStandard; queen; king1-year100 nights
Coop EdenCool+ Pillow$149Gel memory foamQueen; king5-year100 nights
Parachute Down Pillow$129Cotton; down feathersKing; standard3-year60 nights
GhostBed GhostPillow Memory Foam$70Cotton; memory foamStandard5-year101 nights

How we picked

  • Tester feedback: We selected products based on feedback from people who have actually used these pillows to help improve their (or their partner's) snoring. We've included tester feedback for every product selection on our list above.
  • Price & quality: Since we prioritize high quality, sustainable materials, most of the best pillows for snoring come with a higher price tag—but we looked for options to fit a range of budgets.
  • Materials & sustainability: When selecting the best pillows for snoring, we looked for those made with natural and sustainable materials such as latex and organic cotton. We've noted which pillows are made with less eco-friendly materials, along with why those made it onto our list.
  • Design & support: Most pillows on our list were designed for side sleepers and back sleepers, but we sought out options for stomach sleepers and combination sleepers as well. Our top priority was finding pillows that contour to your body to support the head, neck, and shoulders for proper spinal alignment.

What causes snoring?

Cacho explains taht snoring is caused by air flowing through a restricted airway, either in the nose or the back of the throat. As the air forces its way through your passageways, it causes the soft tissue to vibrate, creating the snoring sound.

For many, this narrowing of passageways is caused by lying down on your back—but Chaco says it's not the only factor.

"Some people have anatomically narrow airways from nasal septal deviation, enlarged tonsils and adenoids," she explains. "Others snore due to seasonal allergies, alcohol consumption, [or] as a side effect of medications that relax the upper airway."

What's more, age and weight can also impact whether you snore. Weakened throat muscles are part of the natural aging process, which means your throat closes naturally as you age—and snoring can be a result of this.

Per Chaco, weight plays a role because if there is excess tissue around the neck it puts more pressure on the airway to narrow when lying down to sleep.

While there are ways to naturally stop snoring (such as these pillows), it's always best to check with your medical professional if you develop new symptoms like snoring.

The takeaway

Snoring can quickly ruin a quality night's sleep, not only for the snorer but for anyone in the room. Thankfully, the best anti-snore pillows help better align your body to reduce snoring and help everyone sleep more soundly.

Whether you're a side sleeper, back sleeper, hot sleeper, or a combination of the above, there's an option for you or your partner on this list.

Want more cooling sleep options? Check out our roundup of the best cooling mattresses for every budget.

Additional reporting by Jack Byram.

