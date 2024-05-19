Skip to Content
Integrative Health

This Longevity Supplement Is The Closest Thing To The Fountain Of Youth

Braelyn Wood
Braelyn Wood
May 19, 2024
Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
qualia NAD+ review on healthy aging supplement
Image by mbg creative
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Our bodies undergo a series of changes as we age, which scientists refer to as the hallmarks of aging. We lose protein balance, experience deregulated nutrient-sensing, experience genomic instability—the list goes on. 

While there’s no fountain of youth to ward off the natural decline of our body’s physiological functions, we can find ways to support our bodies longevity, like taking Qualia NAD+.* 

NAD+ or nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide is a coenzyme that plays a vital role in energy metabolism and maintaining proper cell functioning. Our supply of NAD+ natural declines as we age, propelling the aging process. 

By taking a NAD+ supplement, it’s possible to support your body’s ability to create its own metabolite—but not all NAD+ supplements are the same. 

Here’s why Qualia’s NAD+ stands above the rest. Plus, my honest review of Qualia NAD+ after taking the supplement for 45 days. 

But wait! Why does NAD+ even matter

NAD+ is a large molecule found in all living cells. It’s involved in various bodily functions, including DNA repair, cell survival, metabolism, and the production of energy in the mitochondria.

Our NAD+ levels decline significantly1 as we get older, which drives the aging process forward. For example, low NAD+ levels can impair mitochondrial function (which is attributed to various age-related health concerns2).

Keeping NAD+ levels in a healthy place is key to supporting your longevity, but it turns out supplementing with the enzyme is not enough.

How to support your body’s NAD+ levels

If you want to boost your NAD+ levels, you don’t actually want to take the coenzyme. 

Sure it sounds counterintuitive, but NAD+ is a large molecule. Your body must take the coenzyme apart, transport it piece-by-piece into the cell3, and then put it back together.

An easier approach? Supporting your body’s ability to create its own metabolite with nicotinamide riboside (NR)

A form of vitamin B3, NR is found in trace amounts of milk—and it’s also converted into NAD+4 by our bodies. 

Early research shows that NR-containing supplements can effectively increase the levels of NAD+ in the body.*

That’s where Qualia NAD+ comes into play

If the key to supporting NAD+ levels is helping your body create its own enzymes, then the best supplement is an option that provides essential building blocks to your cells—like Qualia NAD+.* 

The healthy aging supplement has three NAD+ precursors: NIAGEN® nicotinamide riboside (a well-researched form of NR), niacin, and niacinamide.

Additionally the formula incorporates 11 additional ingredients that help support the conversion of these precursors into NAD+, such as resveratrol, magnesium, and vitamin B.*

Qualia NAD+ bottle on a linen bedspread in room
Image by Braelyn Wood / mbg creative

What is Qualia?

Qualia is a line of cognitive nootropics created by Neurohacker Collective. Each formula is crafted with extensively researched ingredients that support the body’s natural function (rather than overriding it).  

I’m a huge fan of Qualia’s emphasis on well-vetted products. Not only does the company create non-GMO, vegan products, but it also completes two rounds of testing on every product. What’s more, you can expect every formula to include ingredients in their most biologically active form.

My experience taking Qualia NAD+

I’ve been taking two capsules of the longevity support supplement for the last 45 days. While I didn’t expect to feel any different when taking a NAD+ supplement, I did notice a boost in my mental clarity.* 

What’s more, I love knowing that I’m supporting my cellular health every single day.* This formula gives my body exactly what it needs to promote proper NAD+ levels as I age.

qualia nad+ two capsules on linen bedspread
Image by Braelyn Wood / mbg creative

The final verdict

There’s no fountain of youth to turn back time, but Qualia NAD+ comes close. 

The longevity supplement supports your body’s natural production of NAD+ by providing important precursors delivered in two daily capsules—and I’m already feeling a difference in my mental clarity after taking the supplement for 45 days.* 

* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

 †Disclaimer: This review represents the personal experience and opinions of the author, and is not a guarantee, promise, or reflection of other users’ results. The author was provided [free product/compensation] in exchange for this endorsement.

