Advertisement
My Green Mattress Natural Escape: An Honest Review After One Month
India Edwards is the updates editor at mindbodygreen. She earned her B.A. in writing and English from The University of Texas at Arlington and her Master's degree in Journalism from New York University.
I loved my old mattress, and I didn't have any plans to replace it. But as of late, my lower back pain has been at an all-time high.
Eventually, I started to wonder if my beloved mattress could actually be responsible for reoccurring aches—and my curiosity aligned with an opportunity to test out the Natural Escape from My Green Mattress.
It turns out out, this mattress was exactly what I needed to help remedy my back pain. Below, my full experience sleeping on the Natural Escape and why it’s become my holy grail for quality (and painless) zzz’s.
Deal Alert
My Green Mattress: A Company Overview
My Green Mattress was born out of a mission to provide affordable, natural, and eco-friendly mattresses (and bedding).
Since its inception in 2007, My Green Mattress has soared, revolutionizing sleep essentials by foregoing harmful VOCs, chemical flame retardants, and polyurethane foams—features lacking in many mainstream mattress offerings.
Each mattress is meticulously crafted in a certified organic facility in Illinois and proudly bears certifications such as GOTS, GOLS, GREENGUARD Gold, OEKO-TEX, and Made Safe.
Depending on your needs, My Green Mattress offers four mattresses for shoppers to choose between, including a model for kids.
I love that all of the brand's offerings are organic—a must since many mattresses are made with harmful chemicals like formaldehyde.
All about the Natural Escape mattress
The Natural Escape is a breathable GOTS and GOLS-certified organic mattress. The hybrid design combines a layer of 1,462 individually pocketed coil springs with a 3-inch layer of organic Dunlop latex.
While the coils add much-needed support, the latex foam adds responsiveness and pressure relief—the perfect combination for someone with back pain.
My favorite part of the mattress is the 7-zone lumbar support system. Essentially, the coils are carefully placed to provide added firmness around your lower back (i.e., the heaviest part of your body).
This helps keep your spine perfectly aligned without making the bed feel too firm.
And if that’s not enough, the Natural Escape is also hand-tufted for added durability (and the elimination of toxic adhesives).
According to the brand’s website, the buttons are tied to cords that secure the layers of the mattress together, preventing the mattress layers from shifting or bunching.
FYI
How I tested the Natural Escape mattress
- Age: 26
- Height: 5 feet 7 inches
- Current mattress: Cooling memory foam mattress
- Preferred sleeping position: Side
- Sleeping habits: I typically move around a lot in my sleep
- Sleep issues: Lower back pain
While back pain was a huge driver in my decision to try a new mattress, I also wanted to upgrade to an organic mattress. My previous bed was only CertiPUR-US certified (which I later learned was the baseline certification for a non-toxic mattress).
So when I finally made the swap to a certified organic mattress, I was curious to see how it impacted my sleep—and I was pleasantly surprised.
Night 1
Before getting into bed, I wasn’t preparing to be blown away. It’s just a mattress, right? Wrong. Before I knew it, I was fast asleep in the comfort of my bed on a brand-new mattress; I even slept through the entire night, which normally isn’t the case.
Night 15
By night 15 on the mattress, I found myself impressed by the significant improvement in my back comfort. I’d been dealing with lower back pain for years and couldn't believe switching out my mattress could make all the difference.
Night 30
After 30 nights of testing the My Green Mattress Natural Escape (the mattress is still on my bed), my persistent back pain has vanished and I no longer find myself tossing and turning in search of a comfortable position. This mattress’s exceptional support has significantly improved my overall comfort, allowing me to wake up feeling rejuvenated each morning.
Now for the things I didn’t like about the Natural Escape mattress…
Let’s face it: Nothing’s perfect. And while I’ve probably made this mattress seem perfect, this is an honest review. Here, some minor drawbacks:
- It doesn’t fit well with a platform bed. Since completing my 30-day trial, my boyfriend was also intrigued by the mattress (considering I couldn’t stop raving about it). We took it off my boxspring bed and placed it on his platform bed, and it began to sink on one side. Note: The brand does recommend using a box spring with this mattress.
- It may not suit individuals who prefer a soft mattress. This mattress is on the medium-firm side, so it may not be the best fit for those who like a softer sleep surface.
- There’s no temperature regulation. While I didn’t have any issues—and I typically do—the latex feels slightly warmer than my previous cooling memory foam.
How it arrived
My mattress arrived rolled up in a thick plastic inside of a cardboard box. Although the box itself was somewhat beat up, the mattress was just fine. It was quite heavy, so prepare to have another person help you move it to the room you plan to sleep on it in.
Once it was open and rolled out, it took less than a minute to inflate! The brand recommends rotating the mattress once a month for the first three months and then once a season after to ensure even wear.
Pros
- GOTS and GOLS-certified organic
- Hypoallergenic and toxin-free
- Extra lumbar support
- Recyclable
- 365-night trial
Cons
- Average edge support
- Only one firmness option (not for those who prefer a soft mattress)
Available sizes
- Twin
- Twin XL
- Full
- Full XL
- Queen
- King
- Cal king
Comparing My Green Mattress sizes
|Mattress size
|Price
|Dimensions
|Weight
|Coil count
|Twin
|$1099
|38in x 75in x 11in
|70 lbs
|720
|Twin XL
|$1149
|38in x 79in x 11in
|75 lbs
|756
|Full
|$1399
|54in x 75in x 11in
|95 lbs
|984
|Full XL
|$1599
|54in x 79in x 11in
|100 lbs
|1034
|Queen
|$1699
|60in x 79in x 11in
|115 lbs
|1148
|King
|$1999
|75in x 79in x 11in
|140 lbs
|1426
|Cal king
|$2099
|72in x 83in x 11in
|140 lbs
|1462
The best sleeping positions for the Natural Escape
Side sleepers: Yes!
As a natural side sleeper, I feel super supported by the Natural Escape. Its medium-firm surface offers ample cushioning for my shoulders and hips. However those on the lighter side may find it slightly firm.
Back sleepers: Yes!
Because of its extra lumbar support, the Natural Escape mattress provides just the right amount of contouring to align the spine and provide ultimate support while you sleep.
Stomach sleepers: Yes!
Similar to the explanation for back sleepers, this mattress feels firm enough for those sleeping facedown.
How it performed
Support: 5/5
As mentioned, I prefer a firmer mattress, and this one lives up to the hype. Its coils are nested closer together, which proves the perfect firmness to support the body.
Pressure relief: 5/5
Despite latex's naturally responsive feel, I found the foam layer really hugs your body. And while it only has one extra inch of foam compared to the brand's Kiwi design, I think this small addition is what helped this model earn a perfect score for pressure relief (versus the 4/5 our tester gave the Kiwi design).
Motion isolation: 5/5
This mattress’ layers of organic cotton and natural latex effectively absorb motion while sleeping. I didn’t feel a thing while laying next to my boyfriend (who tends to toss and turn just like me).
Edge support: 3/5
I found the Natural Escape to have average edge support. I tend to sleep in the middle of the bed, so I didn’t find myself worrying about it too much—but heavier couples may need something a tad sturdier.
Other My Green Mattress models
Here’s a brief overview of other My Green Mattress models:
- Kiwi Organic Mattress: This mattress is a slightly more affordable version of the Natural Escape; it has fewer coils and a thinner layer of latex foam. It's also slightly softer than the Natural Escape. (Read our full review of the Kiwi Organic Mattress here.)
- Pure Eco Organic Kids Mattress: Need a mattress for the kiddos? This one is a high quality GOTS and GOLS-certified mattress at an affordable price point that’s ideal for bunk beds and trundles.
- Emily Organic Crib Mattress: The Emily Organic Crib Mattress is the mattress that started it all. It's a safe option for your little one, designed with certified organic materials that offer firm, breathable support to keep them snoozing soundly. Available in one size for $399.
The takeaway
If you struggle with back pain or simply want to upgrade to an organic mattress, then I can't recommend My Green Mattress Natural Escape enough. It offers superb support from non-toxic materials—and it's currently 15% off through May 28.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
Eating Enough Of This May Better Preserve Your Memory With Age
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Eating Enough Of This May Better Preserve Your Memory With Age
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN