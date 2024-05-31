Sourdough bread comes with more advantages than disadvantages for most people. However, while sourdough does contain less gluten than many other types of breads, it is not completely gluten-free and should be avoided by those with Celiac disease. Sourdough bread also contains plenty of prebiotics, which in most cases is great for gut health, except for those who already have SIBO or Candida overgrowth. In those cases, ask your doctor before loading up on the sourdough.



