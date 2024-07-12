Advertisement
I Spent One Month Testing EBY's Bras — Do They Live Up To The Hype?
Hannah Margaret Allen is the Executive Editor at mindbodygreen. Previously she worked at Inverse, Men's Journal, and Condé Nast.
To set the stage, I consider myself a minimal bra-wearer. I wear bras most days, and comfort is my main priority.
I'm not a huge fan of bras with a lot of padding or fuss. What's more, I prefer designs with a little bit of wiggle room. My bra size fluctuates throughout my cycle, so I need a style that can adjust with my body instead of fighting against it.
With all of these criteria in mind, it's rare for me to find a bra that I actually like—let alone love. Yet when a small collection of EBY's ridiculously comfortable bras arrived on my doorstep (or rather my apartment hallway), I immediately knew I'd found a rare brand that could meet my high expectations.
What is EBY?
EBY is an acronym for Empowered By You. And while I'd hate to be cheesy, the brand does just that.
Founded by Renata Black, the lingerie company focuses on creating high-quality intimates for every woman (and they mean it). EBY offers every product in sizes XS to 4X and refuses to charge more for a plus-size garment, as many other brands do.
Moreover, they use fit models for both missy and plus sizes to ensure the styles are comfortable on all bodies—no painful rubbing or chafing here.
And while an emphasis on comfort, inclusivity, and fit is enough to get me on board, I'd be remiss not to call out EBY's commitment to giving back. Every EBY purchase helps fund microloans for female founders to start their own businesses and transition out of poverty.
How much do EBY intimates cost?
EBY's prices are extremely affordable considering the brand's ethos for giving back. Bras start at $46 and cost up to $68, while panties start at $17 and go up to $25.
And while the starting price point is extremely fair considering the quality, the brand also offers a few additional ways to save. Along with discounted bundles, EBY offers a subscription program.
You'll get three pairs of underwear delivered every three months for just $40—and earn a member discount on every purchase. On average, the member discount is about 10% per item.
mbg exclusive
What I look for in a bra
Recently, I've been loving a white T-shirt, but all of my bras were creating distracting lines. This was enough incentive to get me to really reevaluate my intimate lineup—and forced me to think about what I wanted out of a bra.
After some deliberation, I was easily able to determine support, wear aesthetics, and comfort as my main priorities.
- Bra size: 32C
- Shirt size: Small
- Bra preferences: Some support, dislikes too much padding, prioritizes comfort
- Main bra complaint: Dislikes styles to look too bulky under clothing
How I tested EBY
Over the last month, I've worn an EBY bra about three or four days per week.
Altogether, the brand sent over three styles for me to test:
Seamless Support Bralette
All-Day Balconette
My honest thoughts on EBY
I was immediately drawn to the All-Day Balconette. As mentioned, my biggest goal when trying out EBY was to find a great T-shirt bra—and the Balconette blew me away.
It's practically invisible under a tight T-shirt! And while lumps and bumps are totally normal (we're human!), I was pleasantly surprised by how few lines and indents the style created.
More importantly, I was shocked at the support it gave without any underwire. Inspired by the Golden Gate Bridge, the bra opts for wing suspension, i.e., extra support in the side panels that offer added lift when the bra is on.
When combined with the brand's signature soft wire—a soft lining under the cups that offers structure—the final construction provides just the right amount of support without feeling too heavy or padded.
Plus, the material is unbelievably soft yet still does a great job of staying in place without rolling up. My advice? Buy this style ASAP for summer, as the adjustable straps are great for tanks and tees.
The Support Bralette was a close runner-up to the Balconette. Best described as your favorite sports bra but better, it's not too thick or bulky. You just feel like you but with a little added support.
Rather than the clasp on the Balconette, this one pulls over the head, which is great for smooth lines (are you spotting a theme?). While it doesn't share the Balconette's 3D Wings, it still has the brand's same signature wire-free support construction.
Perhaps my favorite part of this design was the sheer customizability. The straps are adjustable and can be tightened to give up an inch of lift (!!!), while the pads are completely removable.
Best of all, the mesh back adds some much-needed breathability to the design. Although the bra's material is buttery soft, I found it a little warm in NYC's current heat wave.
Is EBY worth it?
My obsessesion with the All-Day Balconette alone should be enough to convince you to give EBY a try. The company fits a unique niche of comfort and support that I really haven't found elsewhere—and the price point is fair considering the quality (and charity return) of every style.
FAQ
Do EBY bras have removable pads?
Select EBY styles do have removable pads, including the Support Bralette. You can find the answer in the detail section for all products.
What is EBY's return policy?
Items can be returned or exchanged for up to 30 days after delivery unless marked final sale. Exchanges are free, while returns cost $6. Panties must be unopened to be returned, while bras and tanks must have tags.
My final takeaway
My quest for the perfect T-shirt bra is finally over, and I have EBY to thank. The brand's supportive styles meet my exceptionally high criteria for bras—and I would argue the All-Day Balconette should be held up as a gold standard for a seamless bra that can deliver support without sacrificing comfort.
Want to try yourself? Be sure to use code MBG15 to save 15% off sitewide through July 31.
