Stuck On The One That Got Away? Here's What Would Happen If You Got 'Em Back

People have made millions on millions of dollars capitalizing on the "what if" questions we hold on to after romantic relationships end. From The Notebook to My Best Friend's Wedding, we've seen the story play out a thousand times in a thousand different ways. But finding your way back to "the one that got away" used to be something we viewed as cosmically ordained. If two people ended up together after years and miles apart, it must be fate.

But technology has changed our lives in ways we could never have predicted—these changes are nowhere more perceptible than in the way our relationships evolve. Reconnecting with a childhood neighbor, high school sweetheart, or the workplace crush you never spoke to is as easy as a few clicks of a button. So rather than debating whether or not to make that first move while you try to imagine all the possible outcomes (from best-case scenario to worst-case scenario), why not just make an informed decision?

Prepare yourself for any one of these four outcomes, and you'll be able to start that conversation and be certain you can handle the way it plays out—no matter what: