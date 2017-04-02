I Ate A Vegan Diet Throughout My Pregnancy. Here's What Happened

I got pregnant four years into my plant-based raw food diet plan. I switched to this way of eating for various reasons, including health, conscious growth, and the positive impact upon animals and the environment. I had struggled with endless health issues before I found this diet, including Candida, hypoglycemia, chronic fatigue, fluctuating weight, and hormonal issues. My doctor had even told me that I'd have to take hormones if I ever wanted to get pregnant.

I've never been someone who liked taking medications of any kind and I always believed that my body could heal itself if I provided it with the right kind of environment. I just needed to find the system that worked for me. My search continued for a number of years and I tried endless diets, healing techniques, supplements and superfoods with no real success. Eventually, I came across a fruit-based raw food plan that is based on fresh fruits, greens, vegetables, and some nuts and seeds. My body started responding positively to it right away.

Eating a plant-based diet helped me balance my health issues and led me to discover what a "high-energy" life is really all about. With this beautiful level of vibrancy available to me, I got into fitness. I started running, then signing up for endurance races, and I even completed a full marathon (that's someone who couldn't even get out of bed a few years back due to severe chronic fatigue).

I was the fittest and healthiest I had ever been in my life and my body radiated wellness. My body felt light and clean, with 16 percent body fat. Not only that, I was fertile—all naturally with no drugs! And so our child got conceived... Here's how my mostly raw vegan pregnancy progressed trimester by trimester.