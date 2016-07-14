3 Ways A Romantic Relationship Can Spark Your Spiritual Awakening

A spiritual awakening is a shift in consciousness from body identification (I am only this body, I'm finite, I'm separate from everything else) to spirit consciousness (we're all sourced from the same energy, I am more than this body, we are all One).

Right now, there's a huge movement toward awakening. A lot of people are moving from identifying solely with their body to experiencing themselves as something much greater.

As Spirit. As Source. As energy. As the infinite nature that we all are.

When we start to wake up, we naturally develop a strong desire to know ourselves in a deep, intimate way. That's what consciousness is—a desire to know all of oneself.

Alongside this desire to know ourselves, a matching desire to create unbelievably deep, intimate relationships with others emerges as well. How come?

Because we are all one.

We want to feel and experience a deep, spiritual union—in ourselves and with all of life. One of the main expressions of this union is romantic relationships.

As you know, relationships provoke our energy, wounds, and love more than anything else. The good, the bad, the ugly—and let’s not forget the beautiful, exquisite, and mind-blowing, too.

Because relationships are so provocative, they're the perfect experience for us to awaken in. By bringing awareness to the parts of you that emerge in relationships, you become more conscious. And that's what you're here to do.

Below are three tools to keep in mind as you embark on this path of awakening through romantic love. Let your connection to others be the map that guides you to the truth of who you are.