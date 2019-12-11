21 Articles by Marvin Singh, M.D.

5 Things This Gut Doctor Wishes Everyone Would Do This Winter

Your microbes are basically running the show.

#gut health #microbiome
December 11 2019
5 Gut-Supporting Foods You Should Definitely Be Eating On A Keto Diet

These gastroenterologist-approved foods will make keto a breeze.

#gut health #digestion #ketogenic
May 16 2019
Meet The Blood-Sugar-Balancing Tea You've Never Heard Of

The health benefits of pu-erh, including better blood sugar balance and heart health.

#tea #Blood Sugar #metabolism #sugar
March 11 2019
Blood-Sugar-Balancing Herbs & Teas That We Should All Have On Hand

Blood-sugar-balancing teas and herbs, including green tea, turmeric, and Gymnema sylvestre.

#Herbs #tea #Blood Sugar #sugar
February 21 2019
A Constipation Plan To Get Things Moving — STAT

A lifestyle plan to treat constipation as quickly as possible, including herbs and supplements and prevention strategies.

#Herbs #gut health #supplements #digestion #microbiome
December 27 2018
Here's Why You're SO Tired Over The Holidays

Why you're so tired over the holidays, including sugar, inflammation, and alcohol.

#Blood Sugar #sugar
December 25 2018
Vitamin C: The Immune-Boosting, Skin-Supporting Nutrient You Should Be Getting Plenty Of

The health benefits of vitamin C, including fighting cancer, colds, and premature aging.

#supplements #anti-aging #antioxidant #immunity
December 13 2018
Probiotics, Prebiotics & Synbiotics: Why You Need Them For A Healthy Gut

The difference between probiotics, prebiotics, and synbiotics, including their health benefits and side effects.

#gut health #supplements #digestion #microbiome #probiotics
December 5 2018
The Renal Diet: Here's How To Eat For Your Kidneys

What you need to know about the renal diet, including how to eat for optimal kidney health and function.

#gut health #microbiome
November 8 2018
Have You Heard Of Gastroparesis? It Could Explain Your Bloating, Nausea & Pain

Gastroparesis: Here's what you need to know about natural treatment options, including diets and supplements.

#gut health #digestion
October 22 2018
Probiotics: The Complete Guide You've Been Waiting For

Your complete guide to probiotics, from a gut health doctor.

#gut health #digestion #microbiome #probiotics
October 12 2018
Anti-Aging Supplements: A Doctor's Guide

Are these in your medicine cabinet?

#supplements #longevity
October 3 2018
This Is The Only Diet That's Healthy For Everyone, According To An Integrative Gastroenterologist

As an integrative gastroenterologist, one of the most frequently asked questions I get in my office is "So what should I eat?"

#gut health #microbiome
September 5 2018
