21 Articles by Marvin Singh, M.D.
Marvin Singh, M.D.
7 Ways A Gastroenterologist Supports His Microbiome & Overall Health
A gastroenterologist gives his advice.
5 Things This Gut Doctor Wishes Everyone Would Do This Winter
Your microbes are basically running the show.
5 Gut-Supporting Foods You Should Definitely Be Eating On A Keto Diet
These gastroenterologist-approved foods will make keto a breeze.
What This GI Doc Eats In A Day To Boost Gut Health & Balance Blood Sugar
Plus, why he loves intermittent fasting.
Meet The Blood-Sugar-Balancing Tea You've Never Heard Of
The health benefits of pu-erh, including better blood sugar balance and heart health.
Blood-Sugar-Balancing Herbs & Teas That We Should All Have On Hand
Blood-sugar-balancing teas and herbs, including green tea, turmeric, and Gymnema sylvestre.
A Constipation Plan To Get Things Moving — STAT
A lifestyle plan to treat constipation as quickly as possible, including herbs and supplements and prevention strategies.
Here's Why You're SO Tired Over The Holidays
Why you're so tired over the holidays, including sugar, inflammation, and alcohol.
Vitamin C: The Immune-Boosting, Skin-Supporting Nutrient You Should Be Getting Plenty Of
The health benefits of vitamin C, including fighting cancer, colds, and premature aging.
Probiotics, Prebiotics & Synbiotics: Why You Need Them For A Healthy Gut
The difference between probiotics, prebiotics, and synbiotics, including their health benefits and side effects.
The Renal Diet: Here's How To Eat For Your Kidneys
What you need to know about the renal diet, including how to eat for optimal kidney health and function.
Have You Heard Of Gastroparesis? It Could Explain Your Bloating, Nausea & Pain
Gastroparesis: Here's what you need to know about natural treatment options, including diets and supplements.
Probiotics: The Complete Guide You've Been Waiting For
Your complete guide to probiotics, from a gut health doctor.
Anti-Aging Supplements: A Doctor's Guide
Are these in your medicine cabinet?
The Lymphatic System: What It Does — And How To Keep Yours Healthy
Is your lymphatic system healthy?
The Bacterium That Could Help You Lose Weight & Fight Inflammation
Is this bacterium in your probiotic?
Resveratrol Basics: What You Need To Know About This Powerful Antioxidant
Are you supplementing with resveratrol?
L-Glutamine: A Complete Guide To This Gut-Healing Amino Acid
What do you know about glutamine?
This Is The Only Diet That's Healthy For Everyone, According To An Integrative Gastroenterologist
As an integrative gastroenterologist, one of the most frequently asked questions I get in my office is "So what should I eat?"
The Surprising Link Between Blood Sugar Balance & Anxiety
Why stress is controlling your cravings.