The 5 Best Date Desserts, Literally Made From Dates

Even if you're cutting down on sugar, dessert doesn't have to be off the menu. Dates are here to help.

Eliza Sullivan
February 13
PAID CONTENT FOR CHOMPS

Our Favorite Protein-Packed Solutions For Women Who Can't Stop, Won't Stop

The ultimate snack foods for fuel when you're getting after it and doing the most, according to an RDN.

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
January 22
PAID CONTENT FOR Zevia
PAID CONTENT FOR Zevia
PAID CONTENT FOR Zevia
These Healthy Soda Alternatives Are Sparkly AF & Oh-So-Delicious

Made with zero sugar or a hint of all-natural ones, these are a delicious and healthy addition to your day.

Liz Moody
June 19 2019
These Are The Best Healthy Chocolate Bars You Can Buy

It was a tough job, but someone's gotta do it.

Liz Moody
June 5 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Lily's Sweets

The Genius Natural Ways This Chef Cuts Down On Sugar

Sugar overload led to restless sleep, brutal afternoon exhaustion, and an overall sense of ickiness.

Laura Lea Bryant
June 4 2019
This Trendy New Sweetener Has Gut-Healing Benefits — But Is It Worth Trying?

Everything you need to know about date paste and exactly how to use it.

Liz Moody
May 23 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR True Citrus

5 Hydration Hacks For Staying Hydrated This Summer

Some easy ways that you can keep your hydration levels up on the daily.

mindbodygreen
May 23 2019
4 Things To Do When You're Craving Sugar (And Don't Want To Indulge)

These naturally sweet recipes will be your new go-to's!

Caroline Muggia
April 28 2019
The Secret To Making A Blood-Sugar-Balancing Dessert Every Time

Here are the best desserts to satisfy that sweet tooth and balance out your blood sugar.

Liz Moody
March 2 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Lily's Sweets

Bye, Sugar Cravings: This 21-Day Challenge Will Set You Up For A Healthier Year

There are over 50 synonyms for sugar. Find out how to take that extra step to make sure a food is sugar-free.

mindbodygreen
January 21 2019
This 1-Ingredient Shot Basically Stops Sugar Cravings In Their Tracks

You'll never look at a cookie in the same way again.

Liz Moody
January 10 2019
