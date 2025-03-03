Skip to Content
Integrative Health

Want To Slow Aging? Eating Less Of This Food May Unlock Longevity 

March 03, 2025
Ava Durgin is the Assistant Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She is a recent graduate from Duke University where she received a B.A. in Global Health and Psychology. In her previous work, Ava served as the Patient Education Lead for Duke Hospital affiliated programs, focusing on combating food insecurity and childhood obesity.
Image by Cameron Whitman / Stocksy
March 03, 2025

It’s no secret that diet plays a key role in how well we age, but groundbreaking research1 suggests that sugar may be a dominant villain behind accelerated cellular aging. 

Using a cutting-edge measure called the "epigenetic clock," scientists revealed a strong link between added sugar consumption and how quickly our cells show signs of aging. Here's what you need to know:

The science of epigenetics & aging

The "epigenetic clock" isn’t some sci-fi gadget; it’s a sophisticated marker that evaluates DNA changes to estimate biological age—a number that reflects cellular health rather than just time spent on Earth. The study followed 342 women at midlife, analyzing their diets and measuring their epigenetic age through DNA collected from saliva.

The findings? Every gram of added sugar consumed was associated with a measurable acceleration of biological aging, even for individuals who otherwise ate a healthy diet. On the flip side, nutrient-rich, low-sugar diets were linked to slower aging.

The key takeaways:

  1. Cut the sugar, turn back time: Reducing just 10 grams of added sugar per day (the amount in a typical granola bar) could potentially reverse biological aging by up to 2.4 months.
  2. Nutrient-rich diets for the win: Eating foods high in vitamins A, C, and E, as well as magnesium and fiber, was strongly linked to a younger biological age.
  3. Mediterranean magic: Mediterranean-style diets—known for their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties—were the most effective at slowing cellular aging.

The impact of sugar

Excess sugar contributes to inflammation, oxidative stress, and DNA damage, all of which are bad news for cellular health. While indulging in the occasional treat is perfectly fine, consistent overconsumption can chip away at your body’s natural repair processes.

Simple sugar swaps

Looking to cut back on added sugar without sacrificing flavor? Try these swaps:

Here are a few nutritious and delicious recipes to take your snack game up a notch: 

The takeaway

This study reveals that what you put on your plate has the power to influence your cellular health and longevity. By prioritizing whole foods and decreasing added sugars, you’re not just supporting a healthier body—you may also be turning back your biological clock.

