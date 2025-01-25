Advertisement
This Ingredient Can Cause Gut Inflammation, According To One Study
If you're a regular mindbodygreen reader, you likely already know that chronic inflammation is the root of myriad health issues. We already know that some foods are connected to lower levels of inflammation in the body, and some are linked to higher levels.
How sugar harms gut cells
Published in Cellular and Molecular Gastroenterology and Hepatology2, this study explores the effects of a high-sugar diet on specific cells in the lining of the colon. Researchers looked at intestinal stem cells (ISCs) and transit-amplifying cells (TAs), which work to renew the intestinal lining—specifically in the colon—and maintain its health and integrity.
Using a model of the human colon, researchers observed the direct effects of a high-sugar diet on the function of ISCs and TAs. What they found is that high-sugar conditions directly sabotaged the function of these cells and led to "massive irreparable damage that was independent of the colonic microbiota and its metabolites." This caused a huge amount of inflammation in the colon, called colitis.
How much does sugar harm the gut?
We already know that sugar isn't the best ingredient for an optimal gut.
In fact, sugar can be toxic to nearly all aspects of our health, including our mental health, immune system, metabolism, blood sugar, hormone health, and cardiovascular health.
We also know sugar seems to be a trigger for irritable bowel disease.
This study takes our knowledge a few steps further by explaining the mechanism behind the connection between sugar and health issues.
Thanks to this study, we not only know that sugar is associated with gut inflammation, but we also know that sugar directly harms gut health by way of these specific cells (ISCs and TAs) that play a major role in intestinal lining repair.
3 ways to support gut health
Of course, this study used models of the human intestines rather than real people. But we can take this study as a reminder that our gut health is something that needs our care and attention, and there are a lot of ways we can start providing that attention today:
Take a probiotic
If sugar disrupts the microbiome by feeding bad bacteria, probiotics are the best way to start inoculating the gut with the good bacteria you need to restore balance. Try starting with one of these nine probiotic supplements.
Eat fiber
A lot of the "bad" bugs in your gut eat sugar, which is one of the big reasons to limit it. But what do the good bugs eat?
They feast on fibers found in mostly plant-based foods. If you want to give your good bugs the healthiest life possible, make sure you're getting plenty of diverse plant-based foods every day. You can also read about our favorite fiber supplements.
Limit sugar
If we've learned anything from this study, it's that sugar doesn't do your gut any favors. And unfortunately, the average American adult consumes 17 teaspoons of added sugars a day. If you're ready to say goodbye to the sweet stuff, here are the nine best tricks for quitting sugar.
The takeaway
A new study shows that a high-sugar diet creates inflammation in the gut by impairing the function of different cells there. To protect your gut from sugar, eat more diverse high-fiber foods, limit sugar, and take a probiotic.
