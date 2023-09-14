One easy way to elevate fruity oatmeal is by spicing your fruit beforehand. This doesn't need to be a time-intensive endeavor, though—just pop some fresh fruit in a pot, add a tiny bit of water, and wait for it to simmer.

Once the fruit is lightly bubbling, add in your spices—opt for cinnamon, star anise, pumpkin pie spice, nutmeg, etc.

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly hack, you can totally use frozen fruit for this step. It may take a few extra minutes to defrost before simmering, but it’ll save you cash and keep your fruit fresh for longer. Some of my favorite fruits to spice are cherries, blackberries, figs, oranges, and blueberries.

Trust me, this simple hack will make any bowl of oats taste elevated—like it came straight from a cafe kitchen.