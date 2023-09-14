3 Ways To Make Your Morning Oatmeal More Interesting & Flavorful
Oatmeal is a classic healthy breakfast option, but it also can be one of the most boring (sorry, but it’s true). A simple oat dish, even with a few berries, can get old quickly. To avoid the dip in interest, you might want to enlist the help of dynamic flavor combinations. Below, three to keep on-hand.
Advertisement
Chocolate & nut butter
Sweet breakfasts don't have to be loaded with artificial sugar. In fact, pairing your sweet treat with a protein-rich base, like oatmeal and nut butter, will ensure that in-the-moment satisfaction actually lasts until lunch.
Now, for the fun part: Pair your nut butter with a healthy source of chocolate, like cacao powder, chocolate-flavored collagen or protein powder, or cacao nibs.
My favorite pick: The chocolate mindbodygreen beauty & gut collagen+—it’s free of added sugar and loaded with additional nutrients, like hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and E, L-glutamine, making it a healthy and delicious addition.*
RELATED READ: A Guide To Collagen Supplements: Benefits For Hair, Skin & More
Advertisement
Super-spiced fruit
One easy way to elevate fruity oatmeal is by spicing your fruit beforehand. This doesn't need to be a time-intensive endeavor, though—just pop some fresh fruit in a pot, add a tiny bit of water, and wait for it to simmer.
Once the fruit is lightly bubbling, add in your spices—opt for cinnamon, star anise, pumpkin pie spice, nutmeg, etc.
If you’re looking for a budget-friendly hack, you can totally use frozen fruit for this step. It may take a few extra minutes to defrost before simmering, but it’ll save you cash and keep your fruit fresh for longer. Some of my favorite fruits to spice are cherries, blackberries, figs, oranges, and blueberries.
Trust me, this simple hack will make any bowl of oats taste elevated—like it came straight from a cafe kitchen.
Spicy & savory toast-like oats
I wasn't always into the idea of savory oatmeal, but I currently stand corrected—it’s so delicious. I’ve played around with different combinations and recently landed on my favorite trio: a poached egg, half an avocado, and Sriracha.
You can cook your egg any way you’d like (fried, poached, boiled, etc.) and toss in additional toppings, like feta cheese, a handful of spinach, chopped tomatoes, and so on. Treat it just like you would a decked-out piece of avocado toast.
Advertisement
The takeaway
While oatmeal is a great healthy breakfast option, it can get boring after a while. To keep your morning bowl interesting, consider adding nut butter and chocolate, spicing your fruit beforehand, and giving savory oatmeal a try. Want to infuse even more health benefits into your bowl? You must try this dietitian’s fiber-rich oats recipe.
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including skin care, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously interned for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.