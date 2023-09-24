A Fluffy, Sugar-Free Cold Foam Recipe For Perfect At-Home Lattes
The tastier you can make your coffee at home, the less you’ll be tempted to go out and buy an expensive latte…or at least that’s my approach. So I’ve spent some time perfecting my craft and learned the power of a fluffy cold foam. Below, discover my recipe and how to make it your own.
How to make a healthy cold foam for your coffee
Cold foam is just about as simple as it sounds: frothed milk that gets its whip without any heat. This makes it perfect for iced lattes or to cool down some hot coffee. Now, you can approach this by simply frothing milk, but the real magic happens when you in add flavor to your foam.
Below, the essential steps:
- Pick your milk: I go for oat milk, but you can really choose any milk you want. If you want a super creamy texture, you can even mix your milk with a bit of coffee creamer if you have it on-hand.
- Add your (natural) flavors: Chocolate cold foam is my personal favorite rendition, and it’s super easy to make with a scoop of the mindbodygreen chocolate beauty & gut collagen+ powder—but you can also opt for regular collagen or protein powder to give your cold foam a fluffier texture and added nutrients. Because why not, right? If you opt for an unflavored powder, you may want to add some vanilla extract, cinnamon, or maple syrup to your milk before frothing, just to give it an elevated taste.
- Choose your frothing method: You can use a traditional milk frother or an electric whisk. Either way, I’d suggest whipping it up, letting it sit for a minute or two and then going in again—this makes a huge difference in the volume of your foam.
- Pour into your latte: If you’re making an iced latte, just scoop the foam on top. If you have a hot latte, you may want to pour the foam in while slowly stirring your coffee to really marry the two components.
- Top it off: Depending on your flavor choice, you may want to add a dash of spices to the top. I’m a fan of cinnamon, cacao powder, or pumpkin pie spice if you’re in a fall vibe already.
Why add collagen?
Apart from making your cold foam naturally sweet (without any added sugar, mind you), the mindbodygreen beauty & gut collagen+ formula comes with a host of ingredients to encourage healthier skin from the inside out.*
First, the grass-fed hydrolyzed collagen peptides help to support your body's natural collagen production1, in turn supporting the tightness and elasticity of your skin.* Other healthy elements include hyaluronic acid for internal skin hydration, vitamins C and E for antioxidant support, and even L-glutamine to help encourage a healthy gut2.*
Plus, with organic cocoa powder, it's tasty and easy to add to any smoothie, coffee, oatmeal, yogurt bowl, and beyond.
The takeaway
If you want to level up your at-home lattes, try incorporating fluffy cold foam into your recipe. To make the whip even better, add a scoop of collagen powder and a dash of natural flavor, be it chocolate, vanilla, cinnamon, etc. Here, more on why collagen coffee is a daily habit worth adopting.
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including skin care, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously interned for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.