Forget burpees, battle rope intervals, and 60-second plank holds that are somehow longer than an actual minute (right?). Sometimes, the hardest part about working out is resisting the urge to hit snooze in the 5 a.m. darkness or bail before your 6 p.m. spin class at the end of a long, tiring workday.

When it comes to sticking with a workout routine or hitting a new fitness goal, we know that conventional wisdom doesn't always cut it in the self-motivation department. "You have to really want it." "Buying a monthly gym membership will force you to exercise." "It takes 21 days to build a habit." Not very helpful.

Thankfully, science backs up a few motivation strategies that can inspire us to get moving, feel good doing it, and shift our mindset to a more positive outlook so that we even look forward to it. Read on for four tips that, like a good workout routine, go a long way in helping you live your best—right now: