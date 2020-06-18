While they sometimes are, there's no reason vegan recipes need to be any more complex than their traditional counterparts—and that's the premise of Sarah Nevins' new cookbook Effortless Vegan. The recipes in the book involve simple directions with minimal ingredients (and minimal cleanup) required.

This simple five-ingredient pudding uses fan-favorite ingredient avocado for the base and maple syrup for a natural sweetener. "Silky smooth and rich in flavor, this velvety pudding is perfect if you want to boost your chocolate pudding with the health benefits of avocado," writes Nevins.

While the addition of salt to the pudding may seem counterintuitive, studies have shown a link between adding salt and perceptions of sweetness in foods. It also means this pudding will play on the sweet and salty flavor line that so many people love.