The 5-Ingredient Vegan Chocolate Pudding Recipe

5-Ingredient Chocolate Vegan Pudding

Image by Sarah Nevins / Contributor

June 18, 2020

While they sometimes are, there's no reason vegan recipes need to be any more complex than their traditional counterparts—and that's the premise of Sarah Nevins' new cookbook Effortless Vegan. The recipes in the book involve simple directions with minimal ingredients (and minimal cleanup) required.

This simple five-ingredient pudding uses fan-favorite ingredient avocado for the base and maple syrup for a natural sweetener. "Silky smooth and rich in flavor, this velvety pudding is perfect if you want to boost your chocolate pudding with the health benefits of avocado," writes Nevins.

While the addition of salt to the pudding may seem counterintuitive, studies have shown a link between adding salt and perceptions of sweetness in foods. It also means this pudding will play on the sweet and salty flavor line that so many people love.

Salted Chocolate-Avocado Pudding

Ingredients

  • 7 oz. (200 g) vegan dark chocolate 
  • 1 large ripe avocado, pitted and peeled 
  • 2 tbsp. (30 ml) almond milk or dairy-free milk of your choice 
  • 2 tbsp. (30 ml) pure maple syrup, plus more to taste 
  • Generous pinch of sea salt, plus more to taste 
  • Optional (for serving): Vegan whipped cream, nuts, fresh berries
Method

  1. Roughly chop the chocolate and add it to a small, microwave-safe bowl.
  2. Microwave on high in 20-second intervals, stirring between intervals to keep the chocolate from burning. Repeat this process until the chocolate is almost entirely melted. Set it aside. 
  3. Add the avocado, almond milk, maple syrup, and salt to a blender. Process until smooth or mostly smooth.
  4. Pour the melted chocolate into the blender and blend again until the pudding is completely smooth. Stop the blender and scrape down the sides as needed. Taste and add a little more salt or maple syrup as you see fit. 
  5. Pour the pudding into little ramekins or small cups. The chocolate will likely be a little warm at this point, so place in the fridge to chill for about 10 minutes. 
  6. Serve as is, or top with vegan whipped cream, nuts, berries, or whatever you'd like. 
Reprinted with permission from Effortless Vegan by Sarah Nevins, Page Street Publishing Co. 2020. Photo credit: Sarah Nevins.

