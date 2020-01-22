If you're like us, the decade closed out with one thing on your mind: How will I live my best life in this next one? What major milestones do I hope to hit in my personal, professional, financial, and family life? You know what, this is my decade—let's go!

Now that we're into the new year, hands up if—all of a sudden—your 2020 goals feel a lot more ambitious than they did when you wrote them down last month. Truth is, we're right there with you, and we know the feeling.

As women, we're often trying to do it all, all at the same time. And when there aren't enough hours in the day to get after our goals along with everything else on our plates (spoiler: there are never enough hours), the first things we sacrifice are, ironically, the most important things we need to function at optimal capacity: quality sleep, mental self-care, and nutritious meals and snacks.

But there's good news: By powering your body and mind with convenient, nutrient-rich snacks, hitting your goals and doing all the things you want is less a game of compromise and more a strategy of balance. You can stay focused and kill it at work, make gains in your fitness, maintain a healthy home, and still steadily pursue those milestones.

The key? Protein—specifically protein-packed snacks that are as ready to go as you are.