Did you know it takes at least 10 exposures to a new healthy food to accept and then to crave it? That's why you should add so many healthy foods to your diet gradually over time. You're giving your body time away from pepperoni pizza and start to crave salmon, to gradually move from cookies and doughnuts and start to crave blueberries and spinach. Replacing the old unhealthy cravings with healthy new ones will happen gradually and naturally so that you never experience withdrawal and you never feel deprived.