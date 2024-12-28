Moving toward pesto, but not quite there yet, is this simple sauce made from pine nuts that lends even the simplest pasta dish a bit of depth and umami. Chef Amy Chaplin, who created the recipe, also says that while it's the perfect sauce for a simple pasta dinner on its own, layering it with a tomato sauce makes the dish feel even more rounded. And with only four required ingredients, it's a great dish to make when you're low on supplies.