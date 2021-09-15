mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Functional Food
5 "Healthy" Foods That May Contain Sneaky Sugar, From A Celeb Nutrition Expert

5 "Healthy" Foods That May Contain Sneaky Sugar, From A Celeb Nutrition Expert

JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
Nutrition Specialist & New York Times best seller By JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
Nutrition Specialist & New York Times best seller
JJ Virgin is a certified nutrition specialist, board certified holistic nutritionist, certified exercise physiologist, and New York Times best-selling author.
Are Sneaky Sugars Lurking In Your "Healthy" Foods? Be Wary Of These 5 Culprits

Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
September 15, 2021 — 21:32 PM

No matter how well you eat, I can almost guarantee that sneaky sugar is making its way into your diet. But don't worry! Even the most health-conscious among us struggle to know everywhere sugar is hiding, and how to be aware of it.

It also doesn't help that food manufacturers continue to spend major dollars convincing us that certain less nutritious foods are somehow good for us, slapping shiny health halos on their packaging to throw us off the trail. But you've got this—just keep this info in your back pocket the next time you head to the grocery store.

Learn to be a sugar detective.

Knowing what to look for—on food labels, in the coffee shop line, and on the menu at your favorite local bistro—will go a long way toward helping you ditch sneaky sugars from your diet.

Functional Nutrition Coaching

Access cutting edge nutrition information from top experts. 


Functional Nutrition Coaching shoppable with blue table and cut fruits

Of course, it's not always so simple. Many "healthy" yogurts you'll find at the store are loaded with about 15 grams or more of sugar—that's the same as swallowing three or four teaspoons of the sweet stuff. Likewise, countless "protein bars" are just glorified candy bars with some extra nutrients thrown in, plus a few other insidious ingredients that can mess with your gut.

The most important thing to remember as you try to decrease your sugar intake is that you're not powerless against its forces. When you lower your sensitivity to sugar, you can support metabolic balance and flexibility.

Advertisement

The top sneaky sugar sources.

I won't list every single food in my sneaky sugar inventory (you can read the full list here), but below are some of the top culprits I see over and over again:

1. Dressings, sauces, and condiments.

These land mines of sugar are everywhere, lurking in your refrigerator and hiding behind restaurant menus, just waiting to send your blood sugar skyrocketing. Some of the biggest offenders are balsamic vinegar (not the real deal that takes years to age, but the commercial stuff that's loaded with caramel coloring and cornstarch), "fat-free" salad dressings, pasta and pizza sauces, barbecue and steak sauces, ketchup (there's about 4 grams of sugar in a single tablespoon), honey mustard, and teriyaki sauce.

Advertisement

2. Nut butters.

A number of commercial nut butters are loaded with sugar. This truly seems ridiculous, because all you really need is one ingredient to make this tasty spread: the nut itself. Always be sure to read the labels closely, and look out for added sugars, along with unhealthy oils. (Here's a list of mindbodygreen's favorite nut butters to get you started.)

3. Wheat bread.

Many commercial wheat breads come stripped of gut-healthy fiber and are loaded with the same added sugar and preservatives as processed white bread. In his book Food: What the Heck Should I Eat? , Mark Hyman, M.D., reveals that "eating two slices of whole wheat bread raises your blood sugar more than eating two teaspoons of table sugar does!" To avoid having a refined sugar sandwich, I recommend gluten-free rice wraps or coconut wraps instead. 

Advertisement

4. Bottled teas.

Green tea deservedly earns a health halo, but loading it with sugar (as some manufacturers do) puts it on the fast track to a blood sugar spike. Do yourself a favor and opt for the unsweetened green tea varieties (or better yet brew your own). You can even stir in my JJ Sprinkles for added sweetness, and zero grams of sugar.

5. Protein smoothies.

While protein smoothies are one of my go-tos in a healthy diet, so many commercial protein powders come loaded with added sugar, artificial sweeteners, soy, dairy, and other ingredients I recommend avoiding. Want a wonderful option to try at home? Try my immune-supporting smoothie recipe. You’ll get a fast, nourishing, and satisfying breakfast (or any meal) that keeps you full and focused for hours.

Advertisement

The takeaway

Once you learn to identify sneaky sugars, you'll be well on your way to better overall health. As you’ll learn in my Sugar Impact Diet book, you don’t need to eliminate sugar all at once. If your goal is to limit sugar in your diet, I recommend slowly tapering off the sweet stuff—before you know it, you'll be well on your way to achieving that goal!

Advertisement
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN, is a celebrity nutrition and fitness expert who helps clients lose weight fast...
Read More
More from the author:
Boost Your Metabolism
Check out Boost Your Metabolism
View the class
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN, is a celebrity nutrition and fitness expert who...
Read More

More On This Topic

Recipes

This Healthier Pumpkin Spice Frappé Is 10x Better Than The Original

Eliza Sullivan
This Healthier Pumpkin Spice Frappé Is 10x Better Than The Original
Recipes

Eat Like A Celeb With This Met Gala Chef's Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies

Eliza Sullivan
Eat Like A Celeb With This Met Gala Chef's Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies
Beauty

The Unexpected Product This Hairstylist Swears By To Conceal A Sparse Hairline

Jamie Schneider
The Unexpected Product This Hairstylist Swears By To Conceal A Sparse Hairline
Spirituality

How To Cleanse Your Tarot Deck (To Get The Most Accurate Readings)

Sarah Regan
How To Cleanse Your Tarot Deck (To Get The Most Accurate Readings)
Love

Is Monogamy Right For You? Here's How To Tell + Other Options To Consider

Kelly Gonsalves
Is Monogamy Right For You? Here's How To Tell + Other Options To Consider
Spirituality

This Spiritual Symbol Is A Magnet For Good Luck: Here's How To Use It

Sarah Regan
This Spiritual Symbol Is A Magnet For Good Luck: Here's How To Use It
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

The Sneaky Reason Why You Might Not Be Getting Enough Vitamin D

Jamie Schneider
The Sneaky Reason Why You Might Not Be Getting Enough Vitamin D
Spirituality

Astrologers Reveal Why You Might Be Feeling Off + What To Do About It

Sarah Regan
Astrologers Reveal Why You Might Be Feeling Off + What To Do About It
Personal Growth

How To Embrace Slower Living — Even If It's *Really* Not Your Thing

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
How To Embrace Slower Living — Even If It's *Really* Not Your Thing
Integrative Health

4 Surprising Signs You're Not Getting Enough Vitamin D + What To Do

Josey Murray
4 Surprising Signs You're Not Getting Enough Vitamin D + What To Do
Integrative Health

Betcha Haven't Heard These: An MD & PhD Offer 3 Sneaky Triggers For Inflammation

Jason Wachob
Betcha Haven't Heard These: An MD & PhD Offer 3 Sneaky Triggers For Inflammation
Love

4 Essential Steps To Dealing With Jealousy In Relationships, From A Therapist

Beverley Andre, LMFT
4 Essential Steps To Dealing With Jealousy In Relationships, From A Therapist
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/sneaky-sugars-in-healthy-foods

Your article and new folder have been saved!