I'm A Celebrity Nutritionist & This Is My Go-To Morning Habit For Immune Support

I'm A Celebrity Nutritionist & This Is My Go-To Breakfast To Support Immunity
If you’re like me, keeping your immune health stellar has been top of mind lately. There's a lot of advice circulating these days, and the truth is, we face a lot of choices every day that impact immune health.
For example, at your favorite restaurant, you can opt for a meal with lots of leafy greens. You can prioritize sleep so you’re getting 7 to 9 hours of solid, uninterrupted rest every night. You can schedule in "me time" or yoga classes to help manage stress.
All of these things matter: Great sleep, dialed-down stress, me time, and eating nutrient-rich foods. But you needn’t overwhelm yourself with all of these things at once. In other words, you don’t need to make seismic changes to support your immune system.
My go-to morning habit for immune support.
One of my favorite ways to support my health on a regular basis is having a nutritious protein smoothie for breakfast. Starting the day with a shake is one of my top success principles in my book The Virgin Diet—plus it keeps meal prep as simple as possible.
The key to a healthy meal drink is the trifecta of high-quality protein, healthy fats, and plenty of fiber. My go-to healthy fat sources include coconut oil (or grass-fed butter); seed or nut butters; unsweetened coconut, almond, or cashew milk.
Beyond filling you up, fiber also feeds the good bacteria in your gut, where more than 70% of your immune system lives. Great sources of fiber include flaxseed, chia seeds, cacao nibs, avocado, berries, and leafy greens.
Making smoothies a part of your morning routine is so simple—that's why I love them! This recipe is my go-to way to start the day on a healthy note.
JJ's Immune-Supporting Smoothie
Ingredients
- 2 scoops chocolate or vanilla protein powder (like my Paleo-Inspired All-In-One Shake)
- 10 oz. unsweetened coconut milk
- ¼ frozen avocado
- 1 cup frozen organic strawberries
- 1 cup fresh or frozen leafy greens
Directions
- Blend all ingredients until smooth.
- Add ice to your smoothie to reach your desired thickness.
- Pour and enjoy!