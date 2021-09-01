I'm A Celebrity Nutritionist & This Is My Go-To Morning Habit For Immune Support

For example, at your favorite restaurant, you can opt for a meal with lots of leafy greens. You can prioritize sleep so you’re getting 7 to 9 hours of solid, uninterrupted rest every night. You can schedule in "me time" or yoga classes to help manage stress.

All of these things matter: Great sleep, dialed-down stress, me time, and eating nutrient-rich foods. But you needn’t overwhelm yourself with all of these things at once. In other words, you don’t need to make seismic changes to support your immune system.