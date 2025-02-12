Skip to Content
Functional Food

One Surprising Benefit Of Dark Chocolate You Didn’t Know About

Ava Durgin
February 12, 2025
By Ava Durgin
Assistant Health Editor
Ava Durgin is the Assistant Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She is a recent graduate from Duke University where she received a B.A. in Global Health and Psychology. In her previous work, Ava served as the Patient Education Lead for Duke Hospital affiliated programs, focusing on combating food insecurity and childhood obesity.
verhead view of chocolates bars pieces and chocolate cream on a cement background
Image by Addictive Creatives / Stocksy
February 12, 2025

This Valentine's Day, there’s more reason to indulge in dark chocolate than just to celebrate romance. New research1 shows that your brain might benefit as much as your taste buds from a square of high-quality dark chocolate.

If you've been looking for an excuse to savor some cacao goodness, here's your sign—it could sharpen your focus during mentally demanding tasks.

The science behind dark chocolate & brainpower

A recent study1 investigated how cacao polyphenols, the antioxidants found in dark chocolate, influence cognitive performance. The researchers compared two types of chocolate:

  • High-polyphenol chocolate (635 mg)
  • Low-polyphenol chocolate (211.7 mg)

Participants consumed 25 grams of either chocolate and then completed challenging cognitive tests, including tasks requiring focus, selective attention, and response inhibition.

Key findings you’ll love

  • Cognitive accuracy stayed sharp with high-polyphenol chocolate:Participants who ate dark chocolate rich in polyphenols maintained high accuracy rates, even during longer rounds of testing. Those eating low-polyphenol chocolate saw their accuracy drop as the tasks went on.
  • Improved focus under pressure:Eating high-polyphenol dark chocolate boosted activity in the sympathetic nervous system—the part of your body that keeps you alert and focused.
  • Low-polyphenol chocolate didn’t cut it:People eating chocolate with fewer polyphenols reported a noticeable dip in concentration and struggled more with sustained mental effort.

Why does this happen

Dark chocolate is rich in flavonoids, a type of antioxidant that increases blood flow to the brain. This improved circulation likely explains the sustained cognitive performance and heightened alertness observed in the study.

Plus, cacao polyphenols are known to combat fatigue, which helps stave off mental burnout during prolonged tasks.

Interestingly, while reaction times didn’t change significantly between the groups, accuracy did—suggesting that the high-polyphenol chocolate group was better able to maintain precision under cognitive strain.

How to choose the best brain-boosting chocolate

Not all chocolate is created equal. To tap into these cognitive benefits:

So, whether you're celebrating Valentine’s Day with a loved one or just treating yourself, consider reaching for that dark chocolate bar over the flowers and jewelry.

Got Canned Chickpeas? Try Making This Oven-Baked Green Falafel
Recipes

Got Canned Chickpeas? Try Making This Oven-Baked Green Falafel

Donna Hay

Drink This Type Of Coffee To Lower Type 2 Diabetes Risk (By Up To 4% Per Cup)
Functional Food

Drink This Type Of Coffee To Lower Type 2 Diabetes Risk (By Up To 4% Per Cup)

Francesca Bond

Start Your Day On The Sunny Side With This MD's Frothy Golden Latte Recipe
Recipes

Start Your Day On The Sunny Side With This MD's Frothy Golden Latte Recipe

Jamie Schneider

3 Cauliflower Recipes To Make While It's Still Cold
Recipes

3 Cauliflower Recipes To Make While It's Still Cold

Eliza Sullivan

This One-Pan Take On Trendy Baked Feta Comes Packed With Nutrients & Flavor
Recipes

This One-Pan Take On Trendy Baked Feta Comes Packed With Nutrients & Flavor

Yasmin Fahr

Frittata vs. Quiche: A Breakfast For Many (Even Plant-Based Eaters)
Recipes

Frittata vs. Quiche: A Breakfast For Many (Even Plant-Based Eaters)

Eliza Sullivan

