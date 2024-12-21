Advertisement
This Healthy Chocolate Collagen Shake Will Replace Your Nightly Dessert
As a devout chocolate lover with a major sweet tooth, I find it difficult to create a healthy dessert that actually delivers the same rich flavor as my favorite treats. Plus, I'd rather indulge in something a little less healthy than keep snacking on options that may be more nutritious but don't truly satisfy. Balance is everything, right?
However, it is possible to nail a delicious flavor without sacrificing your nutrition goals—for instance, mbg's chocolate beauty & gut collagen+ has a rich, chocolatey taste thanks to organic cocoa and 100% organic monk fruit extract (one reviewer even swears the powder helped replace her chocolate cravings), and it froths up like a dream. In fact, when blended, shoppers even say it tastes "just like a Wendy's frosty."
So, why not create said frosty for a healthy dessert alternative? I snagged the below recipe from mbg's former beauty editor Hannah Frye (she once worked in a smoothie shop, so I trust whatever concoction she cobbles together is absolutely great), and, no lie, it tastes just like a peanut butter cup.
Plus, with collagen's ability to support skin elasticity and hydration levels and promote youthful texture1, it delivers beauty benefits, too.* File this under desserts that satisfy your post-dinner cravings and enhance your health.
Chocolate Nutty Smoothie
Serves 1
Ingredients:
- 2 frozen bananas
- 1 scoop chocolate beauty & gut collagen+ (or 1 scoop unflavored beauty & gut collagen+ and 1 tbsp cacao powder)
- 3 dates
- 2 tablespoons nut butter of choice
- 1 tbsp coconut butter
- A dash of cinnamon
- 1½ cups almond milk
Method:
- Place all ingredients into a blender and whir until smooth.
- Pour into a glass and enjoy!
The takeaway
Oftentimes, healthy dessert alternatives just don't deliver on flavor. Not this recipe: Thanks to mbg's decadent collagen powder, you'll have a sweet treat that's good for you, too.
