"Energy (both mind and body) is a constant topic with my clients. We all need more of it (me too!). As an integrative dietitian, I'm a focus+ fan because key nutrients for brain health, energy, and cognition are packaged up into one clean, easy-to-take product. Essential vitamin B12 helps produce ATP energy in cells throughout our body, while caffeine, ginseng, and guarana phytonutrients promote multiple angles of cognition. I love to make recommendations that are easy to implement. When it comes to finding more energy, that's focus+ to a T!"*