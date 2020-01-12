These Salted Nut Butter Rice Crispy Treats Are Low-Sugar & Delicious

Retooling the classic chewy rice cereal treats took a lot of trial and error. We tried to make them with a homemade marshmallow fluff, but ultimately this honey and nut butter combination yielded the best result with the least amount of sugar. Browned butter adds an extra layer of depth and deliciousness.

Although not exactly like the original, these salty and sweet treats are addictive with their crunchy-gooey combination. This recipe works equally well with almond butter or peanut butter, so feel free to use your favorite spread. Because this recipe doesn't have much sugar, the bars will crumble at room temperature—they are best served cold.