Jennifer Tyler Lee & Anisha Patel, M.D., MSPHContributing writers
Jennifer Tyler Lee is an award-winning author who earned her certificate in Nutrition and Healthy Living from Cornell University. Jennifer's first book, The 52 New Foods Challenge, was nominated for an IACP Cookbook Award. Her nutrition game, Crunch a Color: The Healthy Eating Game, was named one of Dr. Toy's "10 Best" Children's Products and received the Parent-Tested Parent-Approved seal of approval. Jennifer has been featured in Parents Magazine, Us Weekly, and Red Tricycle.
Anisha Patel, M.D., MSPH, is an Associate Professor in the Division of General Pediatrics at Stanford University and an affiliate faculty member at the Philip R. Lee Institute for Health Policy Studies at the University of California, San Francisco. She practices general pediatrics at the Gardner Packard Children's Health Center and cares for newborns at Stanford's Lucile Packard Children's Hospital. She has presented her research on interventions and policies to help children and their families reduce their daily sugar intake to local, national, and international audiences. She has been recognized for her work to inform policies with awards from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill School of Public Health.