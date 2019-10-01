6 Little (Yet Big) Ways To Live Your Best — Every Single Day

As humans, we're social creatures, so it's no surprise that deepening the relationships in our life is "one of the most important things that we can do for our health," as Jillian Richardson, founder of The Joy List and author of Unlonely Planet, tells us. But these days it's easy to mistake liking your friend's posts on social media for actual connection—and the cost can really add up over time. Research has found that "people who are isolated are less happy, their health declines earlier in midlife, and they live shorter lives than people who are not lonely," Jillian explains.

"A simple way to ensure that we feel connected is to let the important people in our lives know that they matter to us. Be vulnerable and say that you want to spend more time with someone. This increased intimacy will benefit the both of you." Next time you find yourself in another endless scrolling session, you know what to do.