5 Realistic Practices For Living My Best — Before The New Year
December 9, 2019
Ahead of the New Year, wellness blogger Rachel Rhee of The Dimple Life is taking her own approach to the traditional obligation. Above, Rachel shares how she releases that once-a-year habit, gets off the resolution roller coaster, and creates space for achievable and sustainable changes holistically—in mind, body, and home. The key to living our best? It's all about making everyday decisions that align with our health and wellness goals.