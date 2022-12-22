A Sugar-Free Collagen Hot Chocolate For Glowing Skin & Cozy Night In
‘Tis the season for hot chocolate and spiced cider. While these beverages come typically loaded with sugar, dairy, and even fillers on occasion, they don’t have to be. We know that too much of these things can contribute to breakouts, so it’s best to leave them out of your go-to recipe for the sake of clear, glowing skin.
But we realize you might be missing that rich, decadent flavor. To follow, a sugar-free hot chocolate recipe that’s just as skin-loving as it is delicious.
Advertisement
How to make a skin-loving cup of hot chocolate.
Serves 1 person
What you’ll need:
- 1½ cups milk of choice (perhaps not skim milk—more on that to come)
- 1 scoop mbg chocolate beauty & gut collagen+
- 1 pinch ground cinnamon or cinnamon stick
- 1 pinch nutmeg
- 1 scoop whipped cream (optional)
- A manual or electric whisk
Advertisement
How to:
Here, find a simple step-by-step summary, plus a bit more info on what makes this cup so extraordinary.
- The method is simple. First, heat up your milk of choice. If you want the creamiest consistency with plant-based milk, opt for oat or cashew alternatives. You can choose to microwave your milk or place it in a pot on the stove.
- Once your milk is hot, add half a cup to your mug. Then stir in a scoop of the mbg chocolate beauty & gut collagen+ powder. Mix it together with your whisk, and then add the rest of your warmed milk. This step will make it ultra-creamy, as if it came from a shop.
- Finally, top it all off with a scoop of whipped cream (you can find dairy-free options out there as well), and sprinkle a pinch of nutmeg and cinnamon over the cream to finish.
Advertisement
Why this combo?
First, let’s touch on why you should avoid skim milk if possible. Some research has demonstrated possible negative impacts for the skin.
More specifically, one large study noted by the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) found an inverse relationship between consuming skim milk and clear skin. In fact, women who drank skim milk were 44% more likely to experience breakouts1. So you might want to choose another type of cow's milk or opt for an alternative milk, like almond or cashew, instead.
Once you have your milk at the ready, keep your chocolate source as pure as possible. As stated by the AAD, a low-glycemic index diet can lead to smoother skin, so definitely look for something low in sugar.
The mbg chocolate beauty & gut collagen+ is an easy winner for many reasons. Not only does it contain zero added sugar thanks to the organic monk fruit extract (from 100% pure monk fruit!), it’s filled with additional nutrients, botanicals, and bioactives that your skin will love. A few notable ones include:
- Hydrolyzed collagen peptides
- Hyaluronic acid
- Biotin
- Turmeric
- Vitamins C & E
Advertisement
Who knows, this hot cocoa might be your new nightcap ritual, even after the holidays have passed.
The takeaway.
Festive beverages don’t have to be filled with added sugar or fillers. To make the perfect hot chocolate that’s good and good for you, opt out of skim milk and use a scoop of the mbg beauty & gut collagen+ powder to sweeten your cup. And if you want to learn more about the skin and full-body benefits of collagen supplementation, check out this guide.*
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more. She previously interned for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends, holistic skincare approaches, must-have makeup products, and inclusivity in the beauty industry. She currently lives in New York City.