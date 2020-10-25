An MD's 5 Non-Negotiables For Healthy Aging, No Matter Your Age

What he actually said was "eat as little sugar as possible." Limited consumption of sugary treats is OK (according to the convo, Wachob is partial to the occasional donut himself), but limited is the keyword here. The reason being, excess sugar consumption has been linked to Alzheimer's risks and increased inflammation in the gut.

"Sugar, especially added sugar in processed food, can also result in insulin resistance," integrative internist Vincent Pedre, M.D., previously told mbg. Along with being another driver for Alzheimer's and dementia, insulin resistance leads to metabolic issues, like cardiovascular disease and diabetes, Pedre explains.

While a combination of healthy lifestyle factors is important, keeping sugar intake in mind is one way to promote healthy aging.