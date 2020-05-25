You never really know what you're going to get when you flip through someone's bullet journal. More of a time capsule than a diary, the bullet journal is an organizational tool that can be filled with doodles, drawings, and diagrams—and those are just the d's! Once you have the basics covered with a future log, monthly log, daily log, and index (you can learn all about those in this bullet journal primer), you're free to create miscellaneous pages or "collections" in your journal from there.

"Bullet journal collections can be anything," Silje Sandvik, a bullet journaling enthusiast based in Norway, tells mbg. "Ongoing projects, things you want to focus on, things you want to research, remember or save for later." Here, Sandvik shares some of her favorite ideas for collections that are as beautiful as they are practical.