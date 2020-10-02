Could Sleep Position Be The Next Thing We Track? Maybe—Here's Why

For most people, sleep position may not seem like a super important sleep quality metric. But for people with conditions such as sleep apnea, Parkinson's, epilepsy, and more, sleeping in the wrong position can actually become dangerous: that's where the clinical application of this new model comes in.

The system used has been adapted to other research, but the application to following the positions and postures we take while asleep is new and promising. For some people with those mentioned health conditions, the seemingly simple realities of moving in their sleep can become a risky situation if not corrected.

Shichao Yue, a Ph.D. student who has used the program in applications in the lab, believes it may also have a commercial application, one based on another group who's sleep position is important: babies. It also may be of interest to people who struggle with getting to sleep or staying asleep—the tool has been applied to studies regarding overall sleep patterns and insomnia in the past. As those are generally, and unfortuntely, common issues, there's an opportunity to consider the way sleep position may impact those struggles.