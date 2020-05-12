This Supplement Is The One Thing That Helps Me Sleep During Quarantine
Like so many people, I've dealt with bouts of insomnia before. But they usually have an expiration date: They'll happen when I'm preparing for something important at work or gearing up for a big event. I can handle a few nights of tossy-turniness if I know that there's an end in sight, where I'll be able to relax again. COVID-19 was the first time I found myself in a sleepless spiral that I really didn't know how to get out of.
Why I first gave magnesium a try.
During that first week of quarantine, I would stay up late doing things that were decidedly not great for my mental health—or my sleep. Most nights were spent teetering between feverishly reading the news and skimming social media looking for a distraction. To deal with the resulting anxiety, fear, and general sense of "what the hell is happening" that'd come up, I'd numb myself with red wine or some sweets before rolling into bed later than usual.
Surprise, surprise, I had a lot of trouble falling asleep from there. It was the classic case of wired but tired: My body was exhausted but my mind couldn't stop racing, no matter how many controlled breaths I took or sheep I counted. (Yes, I actually resorted to counting sheep one night. I got to 93 with no luck.) The CBD that used to calm me down before bed wasn't cutting it anymore. Melatonin worked a little better, but I didn't love how groggy it made me feel. Morning after morning, I'd roll around bed exhausted by a day that hadn't even started yet.
magnesium+
Fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up feeling rejuvenated.*
After about a week of repeatedly awful sleep, I ordered mbg's magnesium+ supplement at the suggestion of my co-workers who raved about it. I had my doubts as to whether it could help me, because I thought my level of insomnia was too far gone, but I decided to give it a shot. If nothing else, I figured it would help me feel like I was taking some sort of action to make things better. But from the very first night I took it, I understood what the hype was all about.
What it was like to try magnesium+.
I had never taken magnesium before and found it much gentler than sleep aids I had tried in the past. Instead of a quick crash, it led to a more mellow lull of relaxation. I also had a lot more dreams after taking it, which I took as a sign that I was getting closer to the restorative sleep I'd been missing for a while. The proof came the next morning: I woke up feeling so much more alert than usual.
I've been taking magnesium+ regularly ever since. That clarity and energy I feel in the morning is really what keeps me coming back to it. Anyone who knows me can attest that I'm basically the opposite of a morning person (the snooze button is both my best friend and worst enemy) but it's helped me feel much more coherent when my alarm goes off. Since I have the insider's scoop on how this supplement was formulated, I know that this probably has something to do with the fact that it contains jujube—a fruit used in Traditional Chinese Medicine that helps support healthy cortisol levels, keeping our circadian rhythm in check.* The pharmaGABA, a neurotransmitter that promotes quality sleep, in it probably doesn't hurt either.* Whatever the mechanism, I'm grateful to have found a tool that reminds me that restful nights and refreshing mornings are never impossible, no matter how far away they may seem.
With the help of magnesium+, I've massively improved my sleep hygiene since those early days and am now clocking hours similar to what I did pre-March 13, 2020. While I still inevitably wake up feeling stressed out for myself, my family and friends, and the world at large, at least I now have the energy to cope with that stress in a healthy and gentle way.