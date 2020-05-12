I've been taking magnesium+ regularly ever since. That clarity and energy I feel in the morning is really what keeps me coming back to it. Anyone who knows me can attest that I'm basically the opposite of a morning person (the snooze button is both my best friend and worst enemy) but it's helped me feel much more coherent when my alarm goes off. Since I have the insider's scoop on how this supplement was formulated, I know that this probably has something to do with the fact that it contains jujube—a fruit used in Traditional Chinese Medicine that helps support healthy cortisol levels, keeping our circadian rhythm in check.* The pharmaGABA, a neurotransmitter that promotes quality sleep, in it probably doesn't hurt either.* Whatever the mechanism, I'm grateful to have found a tool that reminds me that restful nights and refreshing mornings are never impossible, no matter how far away they may seem.

With the help of magnesium+, I've massively improved my sleep hygiene since those early days and am now clocking hours similar to what I did pre-March 13, 2020. While I still inevitably wake up feeling stressed out for myself, my family and friends, and the world at large, at least I now have the energy to cope with that stress in a healthy and gentle way.