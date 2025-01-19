Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Women's Health

How Practicing "Pelvic Rest" Can Help You Recover From A Yeast Infection Faster

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
January 19, 2025
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Woman lying down in bed during fall / winter
Image by Michela Ravasio / Stocksy
January 19, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

It’s time to talk about yeast infections—because plenty of people get them, and they're no fun to go through alone.

The CDC reports that an estimated 1.4 million people visit the doctor yearly for yeast infections. Most of the time, they are treated with antifungal medication, but the recovery period can still be a few days.

Turns out, your lifestyle choices can actually extend that healing time, hence why you should consider following a "pelvic rest" protocol following a yeast infection.

Here's what this looks like and how it could help speed up your recovery.

What is pelvic rest?

“Yeast infections are caused by an overgrowth of Candida yeast, which can lead to itching, burning, and discomfort. Pelvic rest is necessary when you have a yeast infection because it helps prevent further irritation and infection in the genital area,” says Jill Krapf, M.D., a board-certified gynecologist who specializes in female sexual pain.

The protocol is fairly simple: Your lifestyle choices should give your pelvic area some time to recover from the infection without being bothered. 

You’ll want to consider pelvic rest during the following times as well, Krapf says: 

  • After gynecological surgeries or procedures to allow the surgical site to heal
  • During pregnancy, especially if there are complications like placenta previa or a history of preterm labor
  • To manage certain STIs or bacterial vaginosis
  • Following a miscarriage or abortion to prevent infection and allow the uterus to heal
  • In the cases of vaginal bleeding, pelvic pain, or signs of threatened labor

However, pelvic rest isn’t as simple as it sounds and may be slightly different for each occasion. Here are three things to avoid in the name of pelvic rest during yeast infection recovery. 

1.

Reduce your sugar intake

You may not have thought your diet played a role in vaginal health, but it most certainly does—especially when you have an infection. Of course, you’ll want to consume a balanced diet in general, but sugar may be one element to monitor while healing your yeast infection. 

“Reducing sugar intake is advised because sugar can promote the growth of yeast,” Krapf says. By creating a less favorable environment for yeast to thrive, you’ll support your body’s natural healing process. 

If you’re prone to recurrent yeast infections, you may consider watching your sugar and limiting intake when you feel an infection starting to arise as well to prevent the infection from growing or reduce its severity.

2.

Stay out of baths, pools, & hot tubs

Next, we have swimming—of all kinds. “Baths and hot tubs are not recommended when you have a yeast infection or other conditions requiring pelvic rest because they can introduce moisture and potentially irritate the vaginal area,” Krapf explains. 

The overarching goal is the same: Create an unfavorable environment for yeast to grow. “Yeast thrives in warm, moist environments, so soaking in water for extended periods could potentially worsen the infection,” Krapf says. 

It's worth noting that your vagina may meet hot and humid environments when tight clothing is worn during exercise, so be sure to change out of your gym clothes ASAP, especially when you have a yeast infection.

But still, it’s not just warm water you should avoid. “Additionally, the chemicals used in pools and hot tubs can irritate already sensitive skin, making it more symptomatic and susceptible to additional skin infections,” she adds. 

Moral of the story: wait until you are fully recovered from the infection to resume your favorite water activities. Otherwise, it may exacerbate your symptoms or reinvigorate the infection. 

3.

Pause sexual activity

Lastly, we have the most obvious pelvic rest disruptor: Sex—and any kind of vaginal penetration, not just heterosexual penetrative sex. Think sex toys, fingers, oral sex, etc. 

“Activities like sex can introduce additional bacteria and irritants to the area, exacerbating the infection and prolonging the healing process,” Krapf says. 

Plus, yeast infections also come with some discomfort, and itching and friction will only make that worse. You’ll be happy you waited when your vaginal health is back to normal. 

The takeaway

Pelvic rest is a protocol designed to encourage speedy recovery for vaginal health concerns, including yeast infections. Three important habits to avoid are overdoing sugar consumption, swimming or sitting in a bath, and engaging in sex before you’re recovered. Not sure if you have a yeast infection? Here’s a list of signs to look for.  

More On This Topic

The Surprising (& Effortless) Way To Improve Performance, According To An MD
Integrative Health

The Surprising (& Effortless) Way To Improve Performance, According To An MD

Ava Durgin

Doing This 5-Minute Practice Daily May Help Reduce Alzheimer's Risk
Integrative Health

Doing This 5-Minute Practice Daily May Help Reduce Alzheimer's Risk

Jenny Fant

No, Muscle Loss Isn't An Inevitable Part Of Aging: 4 Ways To Stop It
Integrative Health

No, Muscle Loss Isn't An Inevitable Part Of Aging: 4 Ways To Stop It

Emma Loewe

8 Vitamins Your Body Needs To Feel Energized (& How To Get More)
Integrative Health

8 Vitamins Your Body Needs To Feel Energized (& How To Get More)

Morgan Chamberlain

Cut Your Heart Disease Risk In Half With This Nutrient (And It's Not Omega-3)
Integrative Health

Cut Your Heart Disease Risk In Half With This Nutrient (And It's Not Omega-3)

Morgan Chamberlain

This Is The Best Time Of Day To Drink Coffee (Especially For Heart Health)
Integrative Health

This Is The Best Time Of Day To Drink Coffee (Especially For Heart Health)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Cocoa May Support Brain Health & Cognitive Performance, Study Suggests
Integrative Health

Cocoa May Support Brain Health & Cognitive Performance, Study Suggests

Abby Moore

Research Finds This Sustainable Food Source May Help Prevent Diabetes
Integrative Health

Research Finds This Sustainable Food Source May Help Prevent Diabetes

Sarah Regan

How A Registered Herbalist Deals With Post-Meal Bloat & Discomfort
Integrative Health

How A Registered Herbalist Deals With Post-Meal Bloat & Discomfort

Hannah Frye

The Surprising (& Effortless) Way To Improve Performance, According To An MD
Integrative Health

The Surprising (& Effortless) Way To Improve Performance, According To An MD

Ava Durgin

Doing This 5-Minute Practice Daily May Help Reduce Alzheimer's Risk
Integrative Health

Doing This 5-Minute Practice Daily May Help Reduce Alzheimer's Risk

Jenny Fant

No, Muscle Loss Isn't An Inevitable Part Of Aging: 4 Ways To Stop It
Integrative Health

No, Muscle Loss Isn't An Inevitable Part Of Aging: 4 Ways To Stop It

Emma Loewe

8 Vitamins Your Body Needs To Feel Energized (& How To Get More)
Integrative Health

8 Vitamins Your Body Needs To Feel Energized (& How To Get More)

Morgan Chamberlain

Cut Your Heart Disease Risk In Half With This Nutrient (And It's Not Omega-3)
Integrative Health

Cut Your Heart Disease Risk In Half With This Nutrient (And It's Not Omega-3)

Morgan Chamberlain

This Is The Best Time Of Day To Drink Coffee (Especially For Heart Health)
Integrative Health

This Is The Best Time Of Day To Drink Coffee (Especially For Heart Health)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Cocoa May Support Brain Health & Cognitive Performance, Study Suggests
Integrative Health

Cocoa May Support Brain Health & Cognitive Performance, Study Suggests

Abby Moore

Research Finds This Sustainable Food Source May Help Prevent Diabetes
Integrative Health

Research Finds This Sustainable Food Source May Help Prevent Diabetes

Sarah Regan

How A Registered Herbalist Deals With Post-Meal Bloat & Discomfort
Integrative Health

How A Registered Herbalist Deals With Post-Meal Bloat & Discomfort

Hannah Frye

The Surprising (& Effortless) Way To Improve Performance, According To An MD
Integrative Health

The Surprising (& Effortless) Way To Improve Performance, According To An MD

Ava Durgin

Doing This 5-Minute Practice Daily May Help Reduce Alzheimer's Risk
Integrative Health

Doing This 5-Minute Practice Daily May Help Reduce Alzheimer's Risk

Jenny Fant

No, Muscle Loss Isn't An Inevitable Part Of Aging: 4 Ways To Stop It
Integrative Health

No, Muscle Loss Isn't An Inevitable Part Of Aging: 4 Ways To Stop It

Emma Loewe

8 Vitamins Your Body Needs To Feel Energized (& How To Get More)
Integrative Health

8 Vitamins Your Body Needs To Feel Energized (& How To Get More)

Morgan Chamberlain

Cut Your Heart Disease Risk In Half With This Nutrient (And It's Not Omega-3)
Integrative Health

Cut Your Heart Disease Risk In Half With This Nutrient (And It's Not Omega-3)

Morgan Chamberlain

This Is The Best Time Of Day To Drink Coffee (Especially For Heart Health)
Integrative Health

This Is The Best Time Of Day To Drink Coffee (Especially For Heart Health)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Cocoa May Support Brain Health & Cognitive Performance, Study Suggests
Integrative Health

Cocoa May Support Brain Health & Cognitive Performance, Study Suggests

Abby Moore

Research Finds This Sustainable Food Source May Help Prevent Diabetes
Integrative Health

Research Finds This Sustainable Food Source May Help Prevent Diabetes

Sarah Regan

How A Registered Herbalist Deals With Post-Meal Bloat & Discomfort
Integrative Health

How A Registered Herbalist Deals With Post-Meal Bloat & Discomfort

Hannah Frye

Reviewers Are Loving This For Regular Digestion & Optimal Poops
Integrative Health

Reviewers Are Loving This For Regular Digestion & Optimal Poops

Sarah Regan

The Surprising (& Effortless) Way To Improve Performance, According To An MD
Integrative Health

The Surprising (& Effortless) Way To Improve Performance, According To An MD

Ava Durgin

Doing This 5-Minute Practice Daily May Help Reduce Alzheimer's Risk
Integrative Health

Doing This 5-Minute Practice Daily May Help Reduce Alzheimer's Risk

Jenny Fant

No, Muscle Loss Isn't An Inevitable Part Of Aging: 4 Ways To Stop It
Integrative Health

No, Muscle Loss Isn't An Inevitable Part Of Aging: 4 Ways To Stop It

Emma Loewe

8 Vitamins Your Body Needs To Feel Energized (& How To Get More)
Integrative Health

8 Vitamins Your Body Needs To Feel Energized (& How To Get More)

Morgan Chamberlain

Cut Your Heart Disease Risk In Half With This Nutrient (And It's Not Omega-3)
Integrative Health

Cut Your Heart Disease Risk In Half With This Nutrient (And It's Not Omega-3)

Morgan Chamberlain

This Is The Best Time Of Day To Drink Coffee (Especially For Heart Health)
Integrative Health

This Is The Best Time Of Day To Drink Coffee (Especially For Heart Health)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Cocoa May Support Brain Health & Cognitive Performance, Study Suggests
Integrative Health

Cocoa May Support Brain Health & Cognitive Performance, Study Suggests

Abby Moore

Research Finds This Sustainable Food Source May Help Prevent Diabetes
Integrative Health

Research Finds This Sustainable Food Source May Help Prevent Diabetes

Sarah Regan

How A Registered Herbalist Deals With Post-Meal Bloat & Discomfort
Integrative Health

How A Registered Herbalist Deals With Post-Meal Bloat & Discomfort

Hannah Frye

Reviewers Are Loving This For Regular Digestion & Optimal Poops
Integrative Health

Reviewers Are Loving This For Regular Digestion & Optimal Poops

Sarah Regan

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

What Is GABA: Health Benefits Supplements & MoreK-Beauty—What Is Korean BeautyIntermittent Fasting Meal Plan: Exactly When & What To Eat15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallySea Vegetables: Benefits Varieties How To Eat & MoreBovine Collagen: Benefits & The Importance Of Grass-Fed
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.