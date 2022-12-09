How To Make Sugar-Free Holiday Treats That *Actually* Taste Good
Just as plenty of nutrition experts suggest a flexible eating plan during weekends, the holidays serve as a worthy time to enjoy a tasty treat—regardless of what food patterns you follow day-to-day.
However, some people may still be trying to cut back on sugar, whether it be for blood sugar balance, hormone health, etc. Good news! We have a worthy swap that will give you the best of both worlds.
Our tip: Opt for pure monk fruit extract & organic cocoa powder.
Unlike artificial sweeteners and even natural alternatives like agave, organic monk fruit extract is a low-carb sweetener. “It's fermented from the pulp of the fruit, which removes the sugars but leaves a residual sweet flavor,” functional medicine expert Will Cole, IFMPC, DNM, D.C., previously mentioned.
Because monk fruit contains antioxidants1, it’s even been used as to promote a balanced inflammatory response for centuries in traditional Chinese medicine. Translation: Not only is monk fruit extract better than other artificial sweeteners, but it might even be beneficial for overall health.
So if you’re choosing a sweetener this holiday season, you might want to opt for pure, organic monk fruit extract. And if you want a chocolaty twist, opt for organic cocoa rather than a chocolate product (or "chocolate" via flavoring agents) with loads of added sugar and oils.
Finally, you can get the best of both worlds with the mbg chocolate beauty & gut collagen+ powder. It's ideal for those with a daily sweet craving. Pop a serving (or a few, depending on the recipe) of this powder into your holiday baking recipe for a delicious, rich flavor that’s good and good for you.
Not sure where to start? Here are a few of our favorite chocolate recipes to help you out. Trust us, you'll want to lick the bowl clean.
- 5-ingredient chocolate mousse.
- Chocolate banana bread (perfect for a warm breakfast).
- No-bake chocolate fudge.
The takeaway.
Sweets are one of the best parts of the holiday season, and you shouldn’t stress too much over eating something delicious in celebration. However, if you do want to indulge in a blood-sugar-friendly manner, opt for monk fruit sweetener and organic cocoa powder. For a 2-in-1 treat, reach for the mbg collagen powder—or make it an everyday ritual to reap the wonderful skin and full-body benefits.*
