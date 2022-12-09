So if you’re choosing a sweetener this holiday season, you might want to opt for pure, organic monk fruit extract. And if you want a chocolaty twist, opt for organic cocoa rather than a chocolate product (or "chocolate" via flavoring agents) with loads of added sugar and oils.

Finally, you can get the best of both worlds with the mbg chocolate beauty & gut collagen+ powder. It's ideal for those with a daily sweet craving. Pop a serving (or a few, depending on the recipe) of this powder into your holiday baking recipe for a delicious, rich flavor that’s good and good for you.

Not sure where to start? Here are a few of our favorite chocolate recipes to help you out. Trust us, you'll want to lick the bowl clean.