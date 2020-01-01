1309 Items Tagged
news
Study Points To Link Between Vitamin D Deficiency & COVID-19 Mortality Rates
More research needs to be done, but the latest study out of Europe is fascinating.
This Is Why You May Have Greasy Hair Right Now, According To Derms
People are experiencing greasier roots right now, and it seemingly spares no scalp type. What gives?
This Could Be The Root Of Your Quarantine Headaches & What To Do About It
Open thread: Anyone else having terrible headaches recently?
Living At Home Again? How To Avoid Falling Into Old Patterns
How to keep yourself from regressing into a teen again.
7 Reminders That Good News Is Very Much Still Out There
Amid a global pandemic, people are continuing to remind us of the good that's still out there.
The Best Well-Being Advice We've Received From Our Moms
mbg editors share tips that have stuck.
5 Tips For Coping Emotionally & Filling Your Time While Unemployed
How to take care of your mental health after losing your job.
Middle Age Has Become More Stressful In Recent Decades, New Study Finds
A team of researchers saw an increase in average daily stress since the 1990s.
Mother's Day Isn't Canceled (And The Flowers Shouldn't Be Either!)
The flower industry has been hit hard by COVID-19.
Ashley Graham's Trick For Naturally Fuller Lips (With No Lip Products!)
If there's one overarching beauty trend to come out of quarantine, perhaps it's embracing multipurpose looks.
Is Asymptomatic Transmission of COVID-19 Rare? I'm Hearing Mixed Info
All the information you need on the novel coronavirus pandemic.
White Cast, Begone: This New Skin Care Launch Changes The Sunscreen Game
Have we finally wormed our way around one of zinc oxide's biggest woes?
Look Up Tonight: May's Full Flower Moon Is Going To Be A Bright One
The third and final Supermoon of 2020 is coming to skies near you.
Here's How Gardening Can Boost Your Overall Well-Being, Research Finds
What does gardening have to do with body image?
Hypervigilance Is Exhausting — Here's How To Protect Your Energy
Vigilance is healthy. Hypervigilance is not.
How To Politely Tell People To Keep Their Distance From You In Public
How to practice social distancing when other people aren't.
Focaccia Gardens Are The Latest Food Trend — Here's How To Make One
How to make this artistic bread.
New Research Finds The 3 Keys To Dealing With Collective Trauma
Researchers have identified three keys when it comes to coping.
A Simple Way To Deal With The Stress Of Being Outside During A Pandemic
How to keep calm when everything around you is stressing you out.
COVID-19 May Be Linked To Strokes In Younger People, Report Finds
The potential link between the coronavirus and cardiovascular health.