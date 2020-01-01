1309 Items Tagged

news

Integrative Health

Study Points To Link Between Vitamin D Deficiency & COVID-19 Mortality Rates

More research needs to be done, but the latest study out of Europe is fascinating.

#news #COVID-19 #mbgsupplements
Abby Moore
May 11
Beauty

This Is Why You May Have Greasy Hair Right Now, According To Derms

People are experiencing greasier roots right now, and it seemingly spares no scalp type. What gives?

#COVID-19 #news #hair #skin care #mbgsupplements
Jamie Schneider
May 11
Integrative Health
Personal Growth

Living At Home Again? How To Avoid Falling Into Old Patterns

How to keep yourself from regressing into a teen again.

#news #COVID-19
Abby Moore
May 11
Social Good

7 Reminders That Good News Is Very Much Still Out There

Amid a global pandemic, people are continuing to remind us of the good that's still out there.

#news #COVID-19 #Good News Still Exists
Christina Coughlin
May 10
Mental Health
Mental Health
Mental Health

Middle Age Has Become More Stressful In Recent Decades, New Study Finds

A team of researchers saw an increase in average daily stress since the 1990s.

#news #stress #mbgsupplements
Eliza Sullivan
May 8
Nature
Beauty

Ashley Graham's Trick For Naturally Fuller Lips (With No Lip Products!)

If there's one overarching beauty trend to come out of quarantine, perhaps it's embracing multipurpose looks.

#makeup #news #COVID-19
Jamie Schneider
May 7
Integrative Health

Is Asymptomatic Transmission of COVID-19 Rare? I'm Hearing Mixed Info

All the information you need on the novel coronavirus pandemic.

#COVID-19 #news #sleep #stress #immunity
Abby Moore
May 7
Beauty

White Cast, Begone: This New Skin Care Launch Changes The Sunscreen Game

Have we finally wormed our way around one of zinc oxide's biggest woes?

#makeup #news #skin care #organic
Jamie Schneider
May 6
Spirituality

Look Up Tonight: May's Full Flower Moon Is Going To Be A Bright One

The third and final Supermoon of 2020 is coming to skies near you.

#news #astrology
Sarah Regan
May 6
Nature
Mental Health
Friendships
Food Trends
Mental Health

New Research Finds The 3 Keys To Dealing With Collective Trauma

Researchers have identified three keys when it comes to coping.

#news #COVID-19 #stress #anxiety #mbgsupplements
Sarah Regan
April 30
Mental Health

A Simple Way To Deal With The Stress Of Being Outside During A Pandemic

How to keep calm when everything around you is stressing you out.

#COVID-19 #news #stress
Alicia Muñoz, LPC
April 29
Integrative Health

COVID-19 May Be Linked To Strokes In Younger People, Report Finds

The potential link between the coronavirus and cardiovascular health.

#news #COVID-19 #Heart
Abby Moore
April 29