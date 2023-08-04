In a recent study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), two researchers from Duke University School of Medicine set out to analyze learning outcomes when the brain is in a curious mindset (known as interrogative motivation) compared to an urgent one (known as imperative motivation).

Results showed that those who had a curious mindset had better long-term memory, while those with more urgent mindsets had improved performance at the moment.

The method used in this study was quite interesting: Researchers had a group of 420 participants play a video game that simulated an art heist from a large museum.

To evoke a curious mindset, researchers had half of the group play as if they were scouting the museum for a future heist. They triggered an urgent mindset by telling the other half of the participants that they had to embark on the heist at that moment and steal as much artwork as they could.

Within the game, participants had to enter different rooms with unique colored doors to unlock art pieces and see their value.