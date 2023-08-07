This finding is significant because it proves that completing more than 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity each week is beneficial for your health, even if it’s just packed within one or two days.

That's not to say you shouldn't prioritize micro-movements throughout the week whenever you can—but you don't need to sweat it if you aren't able to sneak as many in as usual.

This is especially great for folks who have their weekday evenings packed with work, child care, or other commitments. If your weekend is relatively free and you can squeeze in one or two workouts, your heart won't necessarily know the difference.

That being said, this study analyzed cardiovascular health, which is only one benefit of working out. If your goals are to build muscle, burn fat, or relieve stress, these findings can’t fully be directly applied. This doesn’t necessarily mean the “weekend warrior” style won’t work for those purposes, but this specific study doesn’t stretch beyond cardiovascular benefits.

The best workout schedule for you depends on your goals, your other time commitments, and what you find joyful. So if you want to experiment with the “weekend warrior” lifestyle, proceed knowing that you can, in fact, reap equal cardiovascular benefits.

As for everyone else, remember that exercise, like your diet, should be tailored to your preferences.