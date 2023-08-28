For this meta-analysis, researchers wanted to dig into the existing studies and evidence on gratitude as it relates to mental health benefits. To do so, they conducted a systematic literature search on gratitude studies, identifying over 60 randomized clinical trials to look at further.

And based on their findings (and the cumulative findings of all those other studies), it would appear gratitude is, indeed, effective for improving mental health.

Namely, the researchers found, participants who underwent gratitude interventions experienced greater feelings of gratitude, better mental health, and fewer symptoms of anxiety and depression. Moreover, the study authors add, they experienced other benefits like a more positive mood and positive emotions.

"The results demonstrate that acts of gratitude can be used as a therapeutic complement for treating anxiety and depression, and can increase positive feelings and emotions in the general population," the study authors write.