The recent study from Binghamton University delved into what was happening at a biological level with leathery skin. And they found that ultraviolet radiation not only deteriorates collagen but alters the epidermis and stratum corneum microstructure.

As the researchers exposed skin to more and more UV radiation, they found that the collagen became tightly packed and less malleable. Binghamton University assistant professor of biomedical engineering Tracy Hookway, Ph.D., noted that what they observed was essentially a prolonged wound response. The accumulated UV damage triggers the skin to essentially create scar tissue.

"Our body has this natural response in any tissue when there's some sort of injury, which likely happens in the stratum corneum," she said. "First, wherever there's some sort of weakening, there has to be compensation by some other part of the tissue or else there'll be catastrophic failure. Same thing happens in the heart when you have a myocardial infarction—you build up a scar and your heart's going to not work the same way anymore."

Imagine scar tissue in the more traditional sense: It's more rigid and stiff compared to the flexible, supple skin that surrounds it. So leathery skin, is in a sense, the skin's reaction to chronic sun damage over a large surface area.