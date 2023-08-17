What supplements are right for you? Take our 90-second quiz

The study included both older and younger adults, and involved participants playing various digital games they would normally play in real life. As such, a wide array of games were tested, and participants also completed digital experiments that involved memorizing images while they were distracted.

And based on the findings, it would appear that digital puzzle games reign supreme when it comes to improving memory and concentration. Namely, adults 60 and up who played digital puzzle games were better at ignoring irrelevant distractions, and had better memory in the assessments than adults playing digital strategy games.

As study co-author Joe Cutting Ph.D. explains in a news release, “Puzzle games for older people had this surprising ability to support mental capabilities to the extent that memory and concentration levels were the same as a 20 year-olds who had not played puzzle games.”