488 Items Tagged
energy
I Actually Drank The Recommended Amount Of Water Daily — And It Pretty Much Changed Everything
I actually looked like a whole different person.
The Surprising Superfood Actress Jenna Dewan Tatum Adds To Her Smoothies For Energy & Glowing Skin
Even her vegetable-hating husband Channing Tatum loves it.
What A Vegan Olympic Gold Medalist Eats For All-Day Energy
Plus, her go-to breakfast and what it's like to be a vegan Olympian.
7 Exercises Guaranteed To Combat The Negative Effects Of Sitting All Day
Add these exercises to your daily routines to improve posture, reduce the strain on the body, and alleviate pain brought on by sitting.
MCT Oil Boosts Energy, Increases Metabolism & Balances Blood Sugar. So Why Aren't More People Using It?
A functional doctor examines the research.
5 Acupressure Techniques To Relieve Lower Back Pain
Fast relief coming your way.
Feeling Fatigued? Here's How To Press Your Body's Reset Button
You're 30 seconds away from feeling super refreshed.
Trying To Quit Caffeine? These Energizing Teas & Tonics Can Help
An herbalist spills her top picks.
Could Meghan Markle Change The Future Of Fitness?
Leave it to Megan Markle, activist, former actress, and lifestyle blogger, and soon-to-be member of the royal family, to be well ahead of the slow...
The Power Of Tantric Healing: How Tantra Can Help Heal Sexual Trauma
It look a long time to get there, but I'm so glad I did.
These 6 Lessons Changed My Health Forever
They helped me boost my energy, reduce stress, and balance hormones.
This Magical Island Is One Of The World's Healthiest Vacation Destinations
You don't even need a passport!
These Three Ingredients Are The Secret To Balanced Blood Sugar
Use these to keep your energy high throughout the day.
These Blood-Sugar-Balancing Breakfasts Will Be Your Holiday Go-Tos
They take seconds to make and were designed by a functional doctor.
How To Fight Sickness With Natural Medicine, According To An Energy Healer
Bookmark this for the next time you start to feel sick.
Does Cryotherapy Really Work? I Tried It So You Don't Have To
I was skeptical but delightfully surprised on multiple levels.
This Is The Perfect Way To Kick-Start Weight Loss
This system covers all your weight-loss bases.
Exactly Why Exercise Keeps Your Brain Healthy, According To Science
If you want to stay sharp as you age, exercise is probably your best bet.
How One Functional Medicine Doctor Solved Her Own Health Mystery
Yes, functional medicine doctors get sick, too!
This Fitness Pro's 8 Secrets To Recovering From Any Workout
Is your hard work at the gym paying off?