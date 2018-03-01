488 Items Tagged

energy

Food Trends
What A Vegan Olympic Gold Medalist Eats For All-Day Energy

Plus, her go-to breakfast and what it's like to be a vegan Olympian.

#plants #vegan #energy
Liz Moody
February 21 2018
Recovery

7 Exercises Guaranteed To Combat The Negative Effects Of Sitting All Day

Add these exercises to your daily routines to improve posture, reduce the strain on the body, and alleviate pain brought on by sitting.

#swimming #flexibility #pilates #yoga #energy
Harriet Griffey
February 20 2018
Functional Food
Recovery
Integrative Health

Feeling Fatigued? Here's How To Press Your Body's Reset Button

You're 30 seconds away from feeling super refreshed.

#Acupuncture #energy
Lindsay Kellner
February 8 2018
Functional Food
Motivation

Could Meghan Markle Change The Future Of Fitness?

Leave it to Megan Markle, activist, former actress, and lifestyle blogger, and soon-to-be member of the royal family, to be well ahead of the slow...

#news #running #celebrity #pilates #yoga
Krysten Peck
February 3 2018
Sex
Integrative Health

These 6 Lessons Changed My Health Forever

They helped me boost my energy, reduce stress, and balance hormones.

#stress #hormones #energy
Locke Hughes
January 18 2018
Travel
Functional Food
Recipes

These Blood-Sugar-Balancing Breakfasts Will Be Your Holiday Go-Tos

They take seconds to make and were designed by a functional doctor.

#holiday #energy
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
December 19 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Maty's Healthy Products
Wellness Trends

Does Cryotherapy Really Work? I Tried It So You Don't Have To

I was skeptical but delightfully surprised on multiple levels.

#flexibility #longevity #metabolism #energy
Sarah Koenig
December 5 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Thorne
Motivation

Exactly Why Exercise Keeps Your Brain Healthy, According To Science

If you want to stay sharp as you age, exercise is probably your best bet.

#news #longevity #energy
Leigh Weingus
November 25 2017
Integrative Health
PAID CONTENT FOR Essentia Natural Memory Foam Mattress

This Fitness Pro's 8 Secrets To Recovering From Any Workout

Is your hard work at the gym paying off?

#sleep #energy
Kenny Santucci
November 14 2017