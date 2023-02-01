If animals could talk, we don’t know what they’d say, but we can be certain about what they wouldn’t say: “I hate my body.” Hating your body is a uniquely human response and an unnatural one. Royal Yoga holds that a healthy relationship with your body begins by being comfortable with your physicality. The modern term for this is being grounded. We say that a person is grounded if they are sensible, realistic, reliable, and not given to flights of fancy. Those are good traits, but asana is about being grounded in yourself, which occurs only as your awareness deepens.

It is peculiar to stand back and discover just how much judgment has been leveled against physicality itself, which the body symbolizes. Long-held religious beliefs denigrate the physical for pulling us down from the heights of the spiritual. Physicality reminds us of our low, knuckle-dragging primate forebears. To be physical is to be brutish; to be spiritual is divine.