Your February Energy Report Is Here & This Month Might Be A Bit Confusing
Here we are in February (how did that happen?), and instead of going week-by-week to talk about the energy of the month like I usually do, I'm going talk about this month's themes. The way energy works doesn’t really adhere to the days of the week anyway, and this month in particular feels like it’s all marinating together into a couple of themes at once.
I will say, sometimes there really are breaks in the month where the energy shifts suddenly, but this month, I am not feeling that.
February might bring some confusion.
The first theme I feel this month is a light cloud cover, which can feel like confusion. We can look at confusion as a bad thing, but it can actually be an indication of moving out of an old way of being. When we are growing spiritually and we haven’t set new patterns yet—but we have more awareness of the old pattern we want to release—we often do feel confused.
What is this new life? Who am I in this new way of being? We aren’t sure yet. And because our brains couple safety with the familiar, it can feel, well, unsafe. Or scary. Or just not right. I call this time between old patterns and new ones the “messy middle,” and I witness it a lot with my clients (and myself).
It can, however, be a fun time if we shift our perspective a bit. If we look at it as, “What else is possible now?” instead of, “Oh my God, I have no idea what’s next!” we can be open to more possibilities.
So, if you experience some of this confusion around what you want and where you're going this month, know you aren't alone. A lot of us will likely feel like the energy of January has left, and since then, it’s picked up a lot of steam—but that doesn’t necessarily mean the new direction is clear.
The caveat of confusion.
The only caveat I want to add is that sometimes when we're confused, it’s because our inner child is feeling overwhelmed. Perhaps again we are in that messy middle, but in this case we have an inner child who is terrified that if they really admit they don’t like the old way of life, they will have to take action immediately to stop it.
The truth is, you can have awareness about what you don’t want and not take action. You can know you don’t like your job and not leave it. The same is true with a friendship or romantic relationship.
Unless something abusive is happening, there is no urgency. You can just be aware. So let that inner child know it’s safe to know the truth. You’re there, and you will monitor the situation. It’s likely that when you allow yourself to know what you know, over time you will find more tools and information about how to proceed.
The next theme of the month is a deeper knowing about your identity.
This will help with the aforementioned confusion! As you are letting go of old ways, I’m feeling that new opportunities—or even just intuition hits—will come in to align you with who you really are.
This may be in the form of getting invited out to an event you would normally never go to, or reading a book that introduces you to a new topic you really resonate with, or it might be that you feel called to an old hobby you abandoned because life got in the way.
The important thing is to listen to these opportunities when they come up and view them as such. The less you dismiss them, the more you have a chance to find new paths to cut through the confusion. And spoiler alert: March’s energy feels much more open and expansive, so it will be helpful to know what you want to bring into it.
Tools to try this month:
When you are in the “messy middle” of leaving an old way of being, but not necessarily knowing what the new way is, try simply noticing that's what’s happening before anything else. Know that this awareness, this confusion even, is actually a sign of growth happening.
Another thing you can do is to check in with your gut feelings (AKA your inner child). Ask them if they know you are there, that they are safe, and if there was no consequence, what they would know about the situation. This can help cut through the confusion.
Lastly, challenge yourself to listen to your intuition! When life is putting new opportunities in front of you, see what happens when you take an action you may not have tried before.
The takeaway.
There’s an energy of confusion this month, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. In fact, it gives you an opportunity to know more about who you are and what you want, if you can let yourself sit with it.
Natasha Levinger is a therapeutic intuitive and inner child healing expert and the founder of Highest Light Healing. With a trauma-informed approach (and plenty of humor and compassion), she empowers self-healers to trust themselves and mend whatever is blocking them from connecting with their intuition. She is also the host of the podcast, Getting to Know Woo, and her book, Healing Your Inner Child, is available for pre-order now.
When you pre-order Healing Your Inner Child, you'll get access to “The Inner Gaze,” an audio class and meditation on connecting to your true knowing and letting go of the need for external validation. Email highestlighthealing@gmail.com with a screenshot of your purchase for access.