While the specific meaning of your particular dream can only be fully understood by you, there are some common themes among bear dreams in general, according to professional dream interpreter Lauri Loewenberg.

As she tells mindbodygreen, she considers bears to be in the top seven most common animals we dream about. She notes that in her experience with clients, bears will typically relate to someone or something that's literally "overbearing" them.

"Dreams will use wordplay—they bring our metaphors to life for us, because we naturally speak that way," Loewenberg explains, adding, "So dreams work that way as well."

And speaking of wordplay, she also notes that if a bear is representing an overbearing person in the case of your dream, the person is likely a woman, or a "mama bear" figure in your life. (Wordplay yet again.)

Here's a closer look at what your bear dreams could mean, depending on the context.