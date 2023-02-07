So when it comes to bears, Loewenberg says, you need to figure out if the bear represents you or another person because they often do represent overbearing people in our lives. "A good rule of thumb with any dream is to narrow down the way you would describe the bear in the dream—the behavior, the nature of the bear—then start with yourself. Does that fit you right now? If not, then work outward. Does that fit someone close to you that you're dealing with right now?" she explains.